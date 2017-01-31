आपका शहर Close

फ्रांस की एयरलाइन ने मुस्लिम देशों के 21 लोगों को यात्रा करने से रोका

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:06 PM IST
एयर फ्रांस ने मुस्लिम देशों के 21 लोगों को अमेरिका की यात्रा करने से रोक दिया क्योंकि उन्हें राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के नए आव्रजन प्रतिबंध के कारण प्रवेश देने से मना कर दिया जाता। एयर फ्रांस ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि अमेरिका की सरकार ने शनिवार को नए प्रतिबंध के बारे में सूचित किया है और उनके पास अमेरिका जाने वाले विमानों में यात्रियों को सवार होने से रोकने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं था।
एयरलाइंस की महिला प्रवक्ता ने सोमवार को कहा कि 21 लोगों को अमेरिका की यात्रा करने से रोक दिया गया है। उन्होंने यात्रियों के नाम, उनके देश के नाम या अन्य ब्यौरा मुहैया नहीं कराया है। दूसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरलाइंस ने भी ऐसा ही किया है।

यात्री सात मुस्लिम बहुल देशों के थे, जो तीन महीने तक यात्रा प्रतिबंध से प्रभावित हैं। ये देश हैं-इराक, सीरिया, सूडान, लीबिया, सोमालिया और यमन। 
