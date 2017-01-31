बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्रांस की एयरलाइन ने मुस्लिम देशों के 21 लोगों को यात्रा करने से रोका
{"_id":"589038534f1c1b313de819a6","slug":"air-france-forced-to-block-passengers-flying-to-us","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 21 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:06 PM IST
एयर फ्रांस ने मुस्लिम देशों के 21 लोगों को अमेरिका की यात्रा करने से रोक दिया क्योंकि उन्हें राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के नए आव्रजन प्रतिबंध के कारण प्रवेश देने से मना कर दिया जाता। एयर फ्रांस ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि अमेरिका की सरकार ने शनिवार को नए प्रतिबंध के बारे में सूचित किया है और उनके पास अमेरिका जाने वाले विमानों में यात्रियों को सवार होने से रोकने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं था।
एयरलाइंस की महिला प्रवक्ता ने सोमवार को कहा कि 21 लोगों को अमेरिका की यात्रा करने से रोक दिया गया है। उन्होंने यात्रियों के नाम, उनके देश के नाम या अन्य ब्यौरा मुहैया नहीं कराया है। दूसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरलाइंस ने भी ऐसा ही किया है।
यात्री सात मुस्लिम बहुल देशों के थे, जो तीन महीने तक यात्रा प्रतिबंध से प्रभावित हैं। ये देश हैं-इराक, सीरिया, सूडान, लीबिया, सोमालिया और यमन।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5890652b4f1c1b313de81b06","slug":"fashion-tips-that-every-man-should-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"589056f14f1c1b981de80df7","slug":"shahid-afridi-plans-to-turn-freelance-cricketer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"589064c14f1c1b8a17e81523","slug":"shocking-this-heroine-was-raped-at-14-and-again-in-1998","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, '7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908'","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"589076ec4f1c1b981de80f72","slug":"twinkle-khanna-also-said-bad-words-for-aksay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0917\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589084454f1c1b2f3de81c47","slug":"saudi-prince-booked-flight-seats-for-eagles","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589038534f1c1b313de819a6","slug":"air-france-forced-to-block-passengers-flying-to-us","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 21 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"588fa3184f1c1b0b13e8085d","slug":"anti-trump-petition-to-stop-uk-state-visit-passes-10-lakh-signatures","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930 10 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"5877eeaf4f1c1b7940ba8f38","slug":"gun-that-looks-like-iphone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0908\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0916\u0932\u092c\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"587a2e6e4f1c1b577fbabe9b","slug":"winters-break-the-record-that-fox-got-frozen-in-the-ice","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u092e \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"58698cd84f1c1b132ceeecf9","slug":"claims-fire-in-boiler-real-reason-for-titanic-s-sinking","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e: \u092c\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"587c48a94f1c1bd103efeaa2","slug":"a-cargo-plane-of-turkish-airlines-has-crashed-near-bishkek-kyrgyzstan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0917\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0936, 32 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top