किर्गिस्तान में तुर्की का मालवाहक प्लेन क्रैश, 16 लोगों की मौत
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 09:46 AM IST
किर्गिस्तान के बिश्केक शहर में तुर्की के एक मालवाहक विमान के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से 16 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। किर्गिस्तान के आपातकालीन विभाग ने बताया कि, हांग कांग से तुर्की के लिए उड़ान भरा एक मालवाहक विमान बिश्केक में उतरते समय दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। यह विमान तुर्की की एक विमानन कंपनी का था।
रुसी वेबसाइट स्पूतनिक के मुताबिक खराब मौसम के चलते यह विमान उतरते समय सही ट्रैक पर नहीं उतर पाया और दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।
हादसे के वक्त विमान में चार क्रू मेंबर थे, जिनमें से तीन की मौत हो गई जबकि एक क्रू मेंबर सही-सलामत है। तीन क्रू मेंबर के अलावा विमान में सवार 13 अन्य लोगों की भी इस हादस में मौत हो गई।
