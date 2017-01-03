आपका शहर Close

हैकिंग के मामले में अमेरिका से निष्कासित 35 राजनयिक पहुंचे रूस

एजेंसी/ मॉस्को

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 02:57 AM IST
35 Expelled Russian Diplomats Arrive Back in Moscow
अमेरिका में कथित हैकिंग को लेकर निष्कासित किए गए रूस के 35 राजनयिक सोमवार की सुबह मॉस्को पहुंच गए। रूस के सरकारी टेलीविजन ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उसने बताया कि इन राजनयिकों तथा इनके परिजनों को लेकर रूस का हवाई जहाज स्थानीय समय के अनुसार सुबह दो बजकर पांच मिनट पर नुकोवो हवाई अड्डे पर उतरा।
अमेरिका के खुफिया विभाग ने आरोप लगाया था कि राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के दौरान रूस ने रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के उम्मीदवार और निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को फायदा पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से हैकिंग की थी। हालांकि रूस ने अमेरिका के इन आरोपों को खारिज किया था। 

अमेरिका ने इसी सिलसिले में वाशिंगटन स्थित रूसी दूतावास तथा सैन फ्रांसिस्को स्थित कांसुलेट के अधिकारियों को देश से निष्कासित कर दिया था। हालांकि रूस के राष्ट्रपति ब्लादिमिर पुतिन ने अमेरिका की इस कार्रवाई का प्रत्युत्तर ने देकर कहा था कि वह ट्रंप के कार्यभार संभालने और नए प्रशासन का रुख देखकर कोई निर्णय लेंगे।
स्पॉटलाइट

कंगना रनौत का खुलासा- एडल्ट फिल्में पाने के लिए क्या-क्या करती थीं

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
kangna ranaut revealed her personal life
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के शपथ समारोह में थिरकेंगी बॉलीवुड की ये अदाकारा

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
bollywood actress will perform in donald trump oath ceremony
शरीर में हो गई है हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी? ऐसे करें पूरा

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
increase hemoglobin level naturally
तो इस वजह से जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड को लगने वाला है बड़ा झटका

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
John Cena's Girlfriend Nikki Bella May Highlight Wrestlemania 33
प्लेन उड़ने को था और पायलट एकदम टल्ली

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Drunk pilot arrested in Canadian cockpit before take-off, Pilot in Canada charged

500 Pics : लालू के लाल बने कन्हैया, बजाई बांसुरी

दावा: बॉयलर रूम में आग लगने से डूबा था टाइटैनिक

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
ब्रिटेन पर रासायनिक हमले की तैयारी कर रहा आईएस

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
चर्च में औरतों ने क्यों किया 'ब्रा प्रोटेस्ट'?

  • शनिवार, 17 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
भारत के गरीबों के लिए इंग्लैंड के राजकुमार चार्ल्स ने की हाई प्रोफाइल बैठक

  • शनिवार, 17 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
बच्चे के नए हेयर कट ने छीनी पिता की नौकरी

  • सोमवार, 12 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
बर्लिन हमला: पाक से जुड़े हमले के तार, जांच कर रही है पुलिस

  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
﻿