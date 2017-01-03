बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हैकिंग के मामले में अमेरिका से निष्कासित 35 राजनयिक पहुंचे रूस
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 02:57 AM IST
अमेरिका में कथित हैकिंग को लेकर निष्कासित किए गए रूस के 35 राजनयिक सोमवार की सुबह मॉस्को पहुंच गए। रूस के सरकारी टेलीविजन ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उसने बताया कि इन राजनयिकों तथा इनके परिजनों को लेकर रूस का हवाई जहाज स्थानीय समय के अनुसार सुबह दो बजकर पांच मिनट पर नुकोवो हवाई अड्डे पर उतरा।
अमेरिका के खुफिया विभाग ने आरोप लगाया था कि राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के दौरान रूस ने रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के उम्मीदवार और निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को फायदा पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से हैकिंग की थी। हालांकि रूस ने अमेरिका के इन आरोपों को खारिज किया था।
अमेरिका ने इसी सिलसिले में वाशिंगटन स्थित रूसी दूतावास तथा सैन फ्रांसिस्को स्थित कांसुलेट के अधिकारियों को देश से निष्कासित कर दिया था। हालांकि रूस के राष्ट्रपति ब्लादिमिर पुतिन ने अमेरिका की इस कार्रवाई का प्रत्युत्तर ने देकर कहा था कि वह ट्रंप के कार्यभार संभालने और नए प्रशासन का रुख देखकर कोई निर्णय लेंगे।
