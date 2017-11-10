बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रंप और जिनपिंग मिलकर करेंगे दक्षिण एशिया से आतंक का सफाया, बनी सहमति
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 03:50 AM IST
चीन ने कहा है कि राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग और उनके अमेरिकी समकक्ष डोनाल्ड ट्रंप दक्षिण एशिया में आतंकवाद से लड़ने, शांति और स्थिरता की स्थापना के लिए सहमत हुए हैं। यह बात मायने रखती है क्योंकि आतंकवाद को लेकर
अमेरिका
पाकिस्तान पर दबाव बना रहा है।
