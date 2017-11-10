Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

ट्रंप और जिनपिंग मिलकर करेंगे दक्षिण एशिया से आतंक का सफाया, बनी सहमति

एजेंसी/ बीजिंग

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 03:50 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
together Trump and Jinping will eliminate terror from South Asia

symbolic picture

चीन ने कहा है कि राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग और उनके अमेरिकी समकक्ष डोनाल्ड ट्रंप दक्षिण एशिया में आतंकवाद से लड़ने, शांति और स्थिरता की स्थापना के लिए सहमत हुए हैं। यह बात मायने रखती है क्योंकि आतंकवाद को लेकर अमेरिका पाकिस्तान पर दबाव बना रहा है।
पढ़ें: चीन पहुंचे ट्रंप, जिनपिंग के साथ मिलकर बनाएंगे नॉर्थ कोरिया से निपटने का प्लान

चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय की प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि बातचीत के दौरान दोनों नेताओं ने अफगानिस्तान पर चर्चा की। ताकि भविष्य में वहां शांति रहे और वह आतंकवादियों की पनाहगाह न बन सके। हालांकि प्रवक्ता ने यह जानकारी नहीं दी कि बातचीत के दौरान पाकिस्तान पोषित आतंकवाद पर चर्चा हुई या नहीं।

पढ़ें: चीन में एयरपोर्ट ट्रांजिट रेल बनाने का काम शुरू, 160 किमी/घंटे होगी स्पीड

बातचीत के बाद ट्रंप ने कहा था कि आतंकवादी मानवता के लिए खतरा है। वे और जिनपिंग कट्टर इस्लामिक आतंकवाद को मिलकर रोकेंगे। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Comments

Browse By Tags

china xi jinping donald trump america

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss 11: सबसे कम वोट पाने वाला ये कंटेस्टेंट अब बन गया है घर का नया कैप्टन

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Sabyasachi Satpathy Is The New Captain Of The House

बिकनी अवतार में फिर सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं ये एक्ट्रेस, 3 तस्वीरों में दिखाई बोल्डनेस

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta photo shoot goes viral on Internet

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts

8 घंटे से ज्यादा सोना हो सकता है खतरनाक, स्टडी में खुलासा

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Sleeping more than eight hours harmful for Health says Study

इन 5 तरीकों से पलभर में लड़के बना सकते हैं लड़की के दिल में जगह, आज ही करें ट्राई

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
To impress a women men should follow these five things

जबर ख़बर

दिल्ली से भी जहरीली है मुरादाबाद और हावड़ा की हवा, नहीं है CPB की नजर
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Read

चीनी राष्ट्रपति ने सेना से फिर कहा- ताकत बढ़ाओ, युद्ध के लिए रहो तैयार 

Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed armed forces to improve readiness for war
  • शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2017
  • +

स्टीफन हॉकिंग ने दी चेतावनी, कहा- 600 सालों में पृथ्वी आग के गोले में तब्दील हो जाएगी

Earth could become 'ball of fire' within 600 years says Stephen Hawking
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चीन अगले साल तिब्बत में बनाएगा दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा प्लैनेटेरियम

China will make the world largest planetarium in Tibet next year
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अमेरिका के साथ नये रिश्ते तलाश रहा चीन, ट्रंप के स्वागत की तैयारी में जुटा

China prepares for the grand welcome of Trump
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

BRI कई देशों के लिए फायदेमंद, पर भारत का रुख संदेह वाला: चीन

India's stand on multi billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative BRI is wavering says china
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चीन में एयरपोर्ट ट्रांजिट रेल बनाने का काम शुरू, 160 किमी/घंटे होगी स्पीड

China begins to build airport transit rail, speed 160 km per hour
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!