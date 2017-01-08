बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए चीन का नया प्लान, जानें कितना है कारगर?
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 09:51 AM IST
चीन ने प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले कारखानों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए पर्यावरण पुलिस बल का गठन करेगा। साथ ही चीन प्रदूषण की समस्याओं से निपटने के लिए 16 जिलों में इसकी देखरेख के लिए कदम उठाएगा और जवाबदेही तय करेगा।
कार्यकारी मेयर कै क्यू ने एक बैठक के बाद कहा कि खुली हवा में पिकनिक की अनुमति, कचरा जलाए जाने, बायोमास जलाने और सड़कों से धूल ये सभी नियमों के नहीं पालन करने के कृत्यों में है और यह वास्तव में खराब पर्यवेक्षण और कमजोर कानून प्रवर्तन के परिणाम हैं।
बीजिंग एक पर्यावरण पुलिस बल का गठन करके 2017 में पर्यावरण संरक्षण को मजबूत बनाएगा। इससे एक दिन पहले पर्यावरण से निपटने के लिए बीजिंग ने कई स्कूलों में वायु प्यूरिफायर लगाने की योजना को मंजूरी दी है।
