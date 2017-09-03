बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन: ट्रायल के दौरान हाई-स्पीड ट्रेन पर गिरा मॉडल प्लेन, शख्स गिरफ्तार
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 09:47 AM IST
हाई स्पीड ट्रेन/प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
उत्तरी चीन के हेबेई प्रांत में एक शख्स को घरेलू निर्मित मॉडल प्लेन के टेस्ट के लिए उस समय गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया, जब उसका मॉडल प्लेन टेस्ट में नाकाम होकर हाई-स्पीड ट्रेन पर जा गिरा और इस वजह से ट्रेन को रोकना पड़ा।
22 मिनट देरी से खुली ट्रेन
बीजिंग रेलवे पुलिस ब्यूरो के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि पैंग लुआनक्सियान काउंटी में अगस्त के अंत में प्लेन का परीक्षण कर रहा था और उसका मॉडल प्लेन हेबेई के तटवर्ती शहर बीजिंग और क्विांगडाओ को जोड़ने वाली हाई-स्पीड रेलवे लाइन पर जा गिरा। इस वजह से G-2604 ट्रेन को लाइन पर रोकना पड़ा और वह 22 मिनट देरी से खुली।
आपराधिक आरोपों का सामना
आपको बता दें कि पतंग और गुब्बारे के जैसे न्यूनतम ऊंचाई उड़ान वाली चीजें चीन की रेलवे लाइनों के 500 मीटर के दायरे में प्रतिबंधित है। इसके उल्लंघन की वजह से उस व्यक्ति को अब आपराधिक आरोपों का सामना करना पड़ेगा।
