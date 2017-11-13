Download App
चीनी एयरलाइंस ने अमेरिकी कंपनी के साथ किया 1.4 अरब डॉलर का सौदा

एजेंसी/बीजिंग

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:29 AM IST
Chinese Airlines signs 1.4 billion Dollars deal with GE

शंघाई की जूनेयाओ एयरलाइंस ने अमेरिकी कंपनी जनरल इलेक्ट्रिक के साथ अपने बोइंग 787 विमान के जीईएनएक्स इंजन के लिए 1.4 अरब डॉलर के सौदे पर हस्ताक्षर किए। जूनेयाओ ने अपने 10 बोइंग 787-9 विमान के लिए 2016 में ऑर्डर दिया था, इसकी सप्लाई 2018 से शुरू होगी।
पढ़ें: चीन में ‘सिंगल्स डे’ पर भारी डिस्काउंट, महज 3 मिनट में टूटे ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के रिकॉर्ड
 
जीईएनएक्स इंजन एक हाई थर्स्ट जेट इंजन है और इसकी ताकत चार बोइंग 747-8,  बोइंग ड्रीमलाइनर के समान है। इस सौदे में जीई एविएशन के इंजनों के रखरखाव और मरम्मत का 15 साल का समझौता भी शामिल है। 

यह सौदा अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के चीन दौरे पर चीन के साथ 250 अरब डॉलर के हुए द्विपक्षीय निवेश समझौतों में से एक है। इससे पहले चीन एविशन सप्लायर्स होल्डिंग कंपनी (सीएएससी) ने बोइंग के 37 अरब डॉलर का 300 विमानों का सौदा किया था। 

पढ़ें: अब बढ़ती उम्र से न हो परेशान, चीनी वैज्ञानिकों ने ढूंढ निकाला हल

हाल के वर्षों में चीन के नागरिक उड्डयन परिवहन बाजार में तेजी देखने को मिली है।
