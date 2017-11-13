बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीनी एयरलाइंस ने अमेरिकी कंपनी के साथ किया 1.4 अरब डॉलर का सौदा
{"_id":"5a08ed174f1c1bee688bae6a","slug":"chinese-airlines-signs-1-4-billion-dollars-deal-with-ge","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 1.4 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0921\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e ","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:29 AM IST
शंघाई की जूनेयाओ एयरलाइंस ने अमेरिकी कंपनी जनरल इलेक्ट्रिक के साथ अपने बोइंग 787 विमान के जीईएनएक्स इंजन के लिए 1.4 अरब डॉलर के सौदे पर हस्ताक्षर किए। जूनेयाओ ने अपने 10 बोइंग 787-9 विमान के लिए 2016 में ऑर्डर दिया था, इसकी सप्लाई 2018 से शुरू होगी।
