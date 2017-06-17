आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

चीन ने माना पाकिस्तान में धार्मिक वजह से मारे गए उनके नागरिक

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्र

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 08:59 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
China says its 2 citizens killed in Pakistan may have violated local customs
चीन ने शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान में मारे गए अपने दो नागरिकों को लेकर अपना बयान जारी किया है। चीन ने कहा कि वह बलूचिस्तान में मारे गए अपने दो नागरिकों की मौत की जांच के लिए पाकिस्तान का सहयोग करेगा। चीन का यह बयान दक्षिण कोरिया के उस बयान के दो दिन बाद आया, जिसमें उसने इस बात से इनकार किया था कि बलूचिस्तान में मारे गए दोनों चीनी नागरिक किसी प्रकार से उससे जुड़े हुए थे। 
चीन का कहना है कि ली और मेंग की हत्या के कारणों का पता लगना अभी बाकि है। इससे पहले चीनी मीडिया ने पाकिस्तान में मारे गए दोनों नागरिकों की हत्या का आरोप कोरियाई पादरियों पर मढ़ा है। इसके अलावा चीनी मीडिया ने इस मुद्दे पर भारतीय मीडिया को भी निशाने पर लिया है। मामले में चीनी मीडिया ने भारतीय मीडिया और दक्षिणी मीडिया पर मामले को बढ़ा- चढ़ाकर पेश करने का आरोप लगाया था और जमकर आलोचना की थी। 

चीनी मीडिया का आरोप था कि मारे गए दोनों नागरिकों को कोरियाई पादरियों ने इस्लाम प्रभावित इलाके में ईसाई धर्म का प्रचार करने के लिए भेजा था। धर्म का प्रचार करने के नाम पर उन्हें गुमराह किया गया था। चीनी मीडिया ने दोनों नागरिकों की हत्या का दोषी दक्षिण कोरियाई पादरियों को ठहराया है।

बताते चले कि पाकिस्तान सरकार ने मारे गए दोनों चीनी नागरिकों की पहचान ली झिंगयांग (24) और मेंग लसी (26) के रूप में की थी, जिनका मई के अंत में अपहरण कर लिया गया था। ली और मेंग ने बिजनेस वीजा पर पाकिस्तान में आए थे। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

china chinese citizens chinese citizens killed in pakistan local customs More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : थोड़ी देर में निकलेगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
Jharkhand JAC 12th (Arts) Results 2017 will be declared today check here

B'Day Spl: 17 साल की उम्र में ही अपने लुक से लीजा ने बना लिया था वरुण को दीवाना

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
lisa haydon birthday special story varun dhawan was mad in her love

अपने में ही खोए-खोए रहते हैं ये 4 राशि वाले, नहीं बताते दिल की बात

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
hide a certain aspect these two zodiac sign

30 किलो वजन घटाकर स्लिम-ट्रिम हुईं संजय दत्त की बेटी त्रिशाला, विदेश में खूब कमा रहीं नाम

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
sanjay dutt daughter trishala dutt now fat to fit

पांच साल बड़ी हीरोइन के प्यार में पड़ा भाग्यश्री का बेटा, जल्द करेगा डेब्यू

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
actress bhagyashree son abhimanyu dassani dating with sonal chauhan

जबर ख़बर

मुंबई ब्लास्टः 12 ने किए थे 12 धमाके, 48 साल बाद पहली बार हुआ था RDX का इस्तेमाल
Read More

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

Most Read

चीनी युद्धपोतों ने कराची पोर्ट में डाला डेरा, पाक नेवी चीफ ने खुद किया 'वेलकम'

Chinese Navy warships dock in Karachi, Chinese fleet was welcomed by the Pakistan Navy chief
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

चीन ने रूस को भी किया नजरअंदाज, कहा- NSG में भारत की 'नो एंट्री'!

In touch with Russia over India's NSG bid, but position unchanged: China
  • मंगलवार, 6 जून 2017
  • +

NaMo के आगे कम हुई चीन की हेकड़ी! कहा- मोदी ने सही कहा

china supports PM modi remarks Not a single bullet fired in 40 years on border
  • सोमवार, 5 जून 2017
  • +

चीन बनाने जा रहा है पाक में मिलिट्री बेस, भारत की बढ़ेगी मुश्किलें?

china may build military base in pakistan to encircle india, says pentagon
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

चीन ने आबादी को लेकर कई दशकों तक बोला इतना बड़ा झूठ, दुनिया सकते में

China has been overstating its population numbers since 1990
  • गुरुवार, 25 मई 2017
  • +

OBOR के बायकॉट से झुंझलाया चीन, कहा- भारत के विरोध से नहीं पड़ेगा फर्क

India's objections to China's OBOR forum a show for domestic politics
  • मंगलवार, 16 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा