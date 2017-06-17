बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन ने माना पाकिस्तान में धार्मिक वजह से मारे गए उनके नागरिक
{"_id":"5944a09b4f1c1b1f4c8b482b","slug":"china-says-its-2-citizens-killed-in-pakistan-may-have-violated-local-customs","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 08:59 AM IST
चीन
ने शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान में मारे गए अपने दो नागरिकों को लेकर अपना बयान जारी किया है। चीन ने कहा कि वह
बलूचिस्तान
में मारे गए अपने दो नागरिकों की मौत की जांच के लिए पाकिस्तान का सहयोग करेगा। चीन का यह बयान दक्षिण कोरिया के उस बयान के दो दिन बाद आया, जिसमें उसने इस बात से इनकार किया था कि बलूचिस्तान में मारे गए दोनों चीनी नागरिक किसी प्रकार से उससे जुड़े हुए थे।
चीन का कहना है कि ली और मेंग की हत्या के कारणों का पता लगना अभी बाकि है। इससे पहले चीनी मीडिया ने पाकिस्तान में मारे गए दोनों नागरिकों की हत्या का आरोप कोरियाई पादरियों पर मढ़ा है। इसके अलावा चीनी मीडिया ने इस मुद्दे पर भारतीय मीडिया को भी निशाने पर लिया है। मामले में चीनी मीडिया ने भारतीय मीडिया और दक्षिणी मीडिया पर मामले को बढ़ा- चढ़ाकर पेश करने का आरोप लगाया था और जमकर आलोचना की थी।
चीनी मीडिया का आरोप था कि मारे गए दोनों नागरिकों को कोरियाई पादरियों ने इस्लाम प्रभावित इलाके में ईसाई धर्म का प्रचार करने के लिए भेजा था। धर्म का प्रचार करने के नाम पर उन्हें गुमराह किया गया था। चीनी मीडिया ने दोनों नागरिकों की हत्या का दोषी दक्षिण कोरियाई पादरियों को ठहराया है।
बताते चले कि पाकिस्तान सरकार ने मारे गए दोनों चीनी नागरिकों की पहचान ली झिंगयांग (24) और मेंग लसी (26) के रूप में की थी, जिनका मई के अंत में अपहरण कर लिया गया था। ली और मेंग ने बिजनेस वीजा पर पाकिस्तान में आए थे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59449bfd4f1c1b64678b4585","slug":"jharkhand-jac-12th-arts-results-2017-will-be-declared-today-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5943e0034f1c1b9e568b45f3","slug":"lisa-haydon-birthday-special-story-varun-dhawan-was-mad-in-her-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: 17 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593b93614f1c1b00399c89a1","slug":"hide-a-certain-aspect-these-two-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u090f-\u0916\u094b\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5943ad694f1c1baa268b4a93","slug":"sanjay-dutt-daughter-trishala-dutt-now-fat-to-fit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594393134f1c1baa268b48f0","slug":"actress-bhagyashree-son-abhimanyu-dassani-dating-with-sonal-chauhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d73d64f1c1be65d9bf0c9","slug":"chinese-navy-warships-dock-in-karachi-chinese-fleet-was-welcomed-by-the-pakistan-navy-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u092a\u094b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0915\u092e'","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"59368c9d4f1c1b801c9c876e","slug":"in-touch-with-russia-over-india-s-nsg-bid-but-position-unchanged-china","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e- NSG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 '\u0928\u094b \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940'!","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"5935287f4f1c1b801c9c7aba","slug":"china-supports-pm-modi-remarks-not-a-single-bullet-fired-in-40-years-on-border","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NaMo \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940! \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0935\u093e\u0915\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 40 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"59379da04f1c1b811c9c9032","slug":"china-may-build-military-base-in-pakistan-to-encircle-india-says-pentagon","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0938, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"5926b52b4f1c1b2144536e76","slug":"china-has-been-overstating-its-population-numbers-since-1990","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u0942\u0920, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"591add564f1c1b8b51f22c63","slug":"india-s-objections-to-china-s-obor-forum-a-show-for-domestic-politics","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"OBOR \u0938\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u0915\u0949\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0941\u0902\u091d\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top