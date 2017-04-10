आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

चीन बोला- इंडियन नेवी नहीं हमीं थे अदन की खाड़ी के सूरमा, जहाज को हमने बचाया

amarujala.com- Presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 03:27 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
china claims full credit for rescuing cargo ship which hijacked by pirates in gulf of aden
अदन की खाड़ी में समुद्री डाकुओं का शिकार बने जहाज को भारत, चीन और पाकिस्तान के जंगी जहाजों ने रविवार को एक साथ मिलकर बचाया था। लेकिन बौखलाए चीन ने दावा किया है कि उसने पूरे रेसक्यू ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दिया था।
  दरअसल, तुवालू के व्यापारिक जहाज पर समुद्री डाकुओं ने हमला कर उसे अगवा कर लिया था। इसके बाद तीन देशों के युद्धपोत उसके बचाव के लिए आगे आए। यह व्यापारिक जहाज मलेशिया के केलांग से चला था। आपातकालीन सूचना मिलने के बाद भारत ने बचाव के लिए दो जहाज आईएनएस मुंबई और आईएनएस तरकश रवाना भेजे।

ये भी पढ़ें: ड्रैगन की 'वन बेल्ट, वन रोड' रणनीति का जवाब, 7200km लंबे कॉरिडोर से जुड़ेंगे भारत-रूस-यूरोप

बचाव कार्य के दौरान भारतीय जाबाजों ने अगवा हुए जहाज के कप्तान से संपर्क किया। हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक चीनी नेवी ने करीब 18 जवानों की टीम भेजी थी। और इस दौरान भारतीय नेवी हेलीकॉप्टर के जरिए भी बचाव में जुटी हुई थी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

gulf of aden bulk carriers चीन More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मंगलवार को जारी होगा UPSEE-2017 परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
AKTU's UPSEE-2017 exam admit card will be available from tuesday 11 april onwards

जब कुंवारी माधुरी दीक्षित से डायरेक्टर ने साइन करवाया 'नो प्रेग्नेंसी क्लॉज'

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Madhuri Dixit no pregnancy clause by Subhash Ghai for Khalnayak, interesting facts

कभी छाेटी सी जॉब करती थी जॉनी लीवर की बेटी, अब लोगों को हंसाकर कमा रही पैसे

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
meet johnny lever daughter jamie lever

PICS: अंबानी की पार्टी में सलमान और जाह्नवी कपूर ने जमाया रंग

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Pics: Salman and Jhanvi becomes central of attraction at ambanis party

वैज्ञानिकों ने लगाया पता, सेहत के लिए चाय बेहतर या कॉफी

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
what is better for health tea or coffee

जबर ख़बर

मिलिए 'जूनियर योगी' से, देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप
Read More

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Read

चीन बोला- इंडियन नेवी नहीं हमीं थे खाड़ी के सूरमा, जहाज हमीं ने बचाया

china claims full credit for rescuing cargo ship which hijacked by pirates in gulf of aden
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

चीन ने भारत पर लगाया तनाव भड़काने का आरोप, दलाईलामा ने दिया कड़ा जवाब

China accuses India of 'fuelling tensions' and 'damaging its interests'
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दुनिया को फिर चौंकाएगा चीन, बनाएगा न्यूयॉर्क से तीन गुना बड़ा शहर

China will build a big city three time larger than newyork
  • मंगलवार, 4 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दलाईलामा की अरुणाचल यात्रा से भड़का चीन, भारत को दी चेतावनी

china warned india for dalai lama's visit in arunachal pradesh
  • बुधवार, 5 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

UN में भारत के इस दांव पर चीन की बोलती बंद!

Another Big Initiative By India At UN Draws Lukewarm China Response
  • बुधवार, 15 मार्च 2017
  • +

यूपी में बीजेपी की जीत से डर गया ड्रैगन

china afraid of BJP's victory in UP election, pm narendra Modi threat to China
  • गुरुवार, 16 मार्च 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top