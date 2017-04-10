बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन बोला- इंडियन नेवी नहीं हमीं थे अदन की खाड़ी के सूरमा, जहाज को हमने बचाया
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 03:27 PM IST
अदन की खाड़ी में समुद्री डाकुओं का शिकार बने जहाज को भारत,
चीन
और पाकिस्तान के जंगी जहाजों ने रविवार को एक साथ मिलकर बचाया था। लेकिन बौखलाए चीन ने दावा किया है कि उसने पूरे रेसक्यू ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दिया था।
दरअसल, तुवालू के व्यापारिक जहाज पर समुद्री डाकुओं ने हमला कर उसे अगवा कर लिया था। इसके बाद तीन देशों के युद्धपोत उसके बचाव के लिए आगे आए। यह व्यापारिक जहाज मलेशिया के केलांग से चला था। आपातकालीन सूचना मिलने के बाद भारत ने बचाव के लिए दो जहाज आईएनएस मुंबई और आईएनएस तरकश रवाना भेजे।
बचाव कार्य के दौरान भारतीय जाबाजों ने अगवा हुए जहाज के कप्तान से संपर्क किया। हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक चीनी नेवी ने करीब 18 जवानों की टीम भेजी थी। और इस दौरान भारतीय नेवी हेलीकॉप्टर के जरिए भी बचाव में जुटी हुई थी।
