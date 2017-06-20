बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीनः गैस विस्फोट में 4 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:37 PM IST
पूर्वोत्तर चीन में गैस विस्फोट कारण 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि दर्जनों घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक घटना चीन के जिन्जो शहर के लिंघे नाइट मार्केट की है।
घटना के बाद बाजार में अफरा तफरी मच गई। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। घायलों को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस मामले के पीछे के कारणों की जांच कर रही है।
