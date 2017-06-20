आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

चीनः गैस विस्फोट में 4 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:37 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
china: 4 people killed & dozens injured as gas explosion at Linghe night market in Jinzhou city
पूर्वोत्तर चीन में गैस विस्फोट कारण 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि दर्जनों घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक घटना चीन के जिन्जो शहर के लिंघे नाइट मार्केट की है।
 
घटना के बाद बाजार में अफरा तफरी मच गई। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। घायलों को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस मामले के पीछे के कारणों की जांच कर रही है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

china gas explosion linghe night market china news

स्पॉटलाइट

तनाव से अक्सर रहते हैं परेशान तो दूर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये आसान तरीके

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If stress often troubles you, then use these tricks to overcome it

अब 10वीं में गणित बन सकता है 'ऑप्शनल विषय'!

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
bombay court says that Maths to be optional in class 10

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो करें ये आसन, चंद दिनों में होगा असर

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If high blood pressure troubles you then do this easy yoga to get rid of this problem

जाह्नवी की शादी को लेकर श्रीदेवी ने कही दिल की बात, बेटी को पसंद नहीं आएगी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
like all parents sridevi would be happier to see jhanvi married than act in bollywood

चेहरा निखारने के साथ सांस की बदबू भी दूर करता है ये पानी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Know how salty water enhances the beauty of your face

जबर ख़बर

कमजोर नहीं दमदार उम्‍मीदवार हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, ये 5 खूबियां बनाती हैं सबसे खास
Read More

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Read

चीन ने रूस को भी किया नजरअंदाज, कहा- NSG में भारत की 'नो एंट्री'!

In touch with Russia over India's NSG bid, but position unchanged: China
  • मंगलवार, 6 जून 2017
  • +

चीनी युद्धपोतों ने कराची पोर्ट में डाला डेरा, पाक नेवी चीफ ने खुद किया 'वेलकम'

Chinese Navy warships dock in Karachi, Chinese fleet was welcomed by the Pakistan Navy chief
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

NaMo के आगे कम हुई चीन की हेकड़ी! कहा- मोदी ने सही कहा

china supports PM modi remarks Not a single bullet fired in 40 years on border
  • सोमवार, 5 जून 2017
  • +

चीन बनाने जा रहा है पाक में मिलिट्री बेस, भारत की बढ़ेगी मुश्किलें?

china may build military base in pakistan to encircle india, says pentagon
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

पाकिस्तान में मारे गए 2 चीनी नागरिक

China says killing of Chinese nationals in Pakistan is a matter of grave concern
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

चीन ने आबादी को लेकर कई दशकों तक बोला इतना बड़ा झूठ, दुनिया सकते में

China has been overstating its population numbers since 1990
  • गुरुवार, 25 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत