kavya kavya

आतंक के खिलाफ BRICS का घोषणापत्र, लश्कर और जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के नाम शामिल

amarujala.com- Written by: हर्षित गौतम

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:08 PM IST
BRICS summit Declaration against terrorism, LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed Names included
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ब्रिक्स समिट में भारत का पक्ष रखते हुए क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा का मुद्दा उठाया जिसके बाद ब्रिक्स देशों ने एकसुर में आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई पर सहमति जता दी। ब्रिक्स देशों ने इसके लिए अपने घोषणापत्र में सुरक्षा के मुद्दे को प्रमुखता से शामिल करते हुए इसकी कड़ी निंदा की है।
ब्रिक्स के घोषणापत्र में जहां तुर्किस्तान इस्लामिक मूवमेंट और उज्बेकिस्तान इस्लामिक मूवमेंट जैसे नाम शामिल तो हैं ही इसके अलावा पाकिस्तान समर्थिक आतंकवादी संगठनों का नाम भी घोषणापत्र में शामिल किया गया है।

पाकिस्तान समर्थित आतंकी संगठनों, अल-कायदा, हक्कानी नेटवर्क, लश्कर-ए- तैय्यबा, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद, तहरीक-ए-तालिबान-पाकिस्तान, और हिज्ब-उत-तहरीर का जिक्र करते हुए इनके खिलाफ एकजुट होने की बात कही गई है।
आतंकवद का साथ देने वाले बेनकाब हों
Your Story has been saved!