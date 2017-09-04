बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आतंक के खिलाफ BRICS का घोषणापत्र, लश्कर और जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के नाम शामिल
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने
ब्रिक्स समिट
में भारत का पक्ष रखते हुए क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा का मुद्दा उठाया जिसके बाद ब्रिक्स देशों ने एकसुर में आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई पर सहमति जता दी। ब्रिक्स देशों ने इसके लिए अपने घोषणापत्र में सुरक्षा के मुद्दे को प्रमुखता से शामिल करते हुए इसकी कड़ी निंदा की है।
ब्रिक्स के घोषणापत्र में जहां तुर्किस्तान इस्लामिक मूवमेंट और उज्बेकिस्तान इस्लामिक मूवमेंट जैसे नाम शामिल तो हैं ही इसके अलावा पाकिस्तान समर्थिक आतंकवादी संगठनों का नाम भी घोषणापत्र में शामिल किया गया है।
पाकिस्तान समर्थित आतंकी संगठनों,
अल-कायदा
, हक्कानी नेटवर्क, लश्कर-ए- तैय्यबा,
जैश-ए-मोहम्मद
, तहरीक-ए-तालिबान-पाकिस्तान, और हिज्ब-उत-तहरीर का जिक्र करते हुए इनके खिलाफ एकजुट होने की बात कही गई है।
आतंकवद का साथ देने वाले बेनकाब हों
घोषणापत्र में कहा गया है कि हम ब्रिक्स देशों समेत विश्व भर में हुए आतंकी हमलों की निंदा करते हैं। किसी भी तरह की आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को सही नहीं ठहराया जा सकता। ब्रिक्स के घोषणापत्र में ऐसे 22 आतंकी संगठनों को चिह्नित किया गया है।
घोषणापत्र में कहा गया कि आतंकी गतिविधियों के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे अभियानों में सहयोग करना चाहिए। इस घोषणापत्र में मांग की गई कि आतंकवद का साथ देने वाले बेनकाब हों, बाकी देशों को इस मुद्दे पर साथ देने की अपील की गई।
इससे पूर्व, मोदी ने सभी देशों को संदेश देते हुए साफ किया कि सुरक्षा का मुद्दा बेहद अहम है और सभी देशों को शांति के लिए सहयोग करना होगा।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
