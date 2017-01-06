आपका शहर Close

चीन ने दलाई लामा के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने से तिब्बतियों को रोका  

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:26 PM IST
Beijing bars Tibetans from Dalai Lama event, seizes passports

चीन

चीन ने बिहार के बोधगया में आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लेने से हजारों बौद्धों को रोक दिया है। नेपाली और चीनी मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, दलाई लामा के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने की चिढ़ के कारण बीजिंग ने ऐसा कदम उठाया है।
चीन के सरकारी अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स की इस हफ्ते प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, चीन ने आतंकवाद और अलगाववाद से लड़ाई के लिए यात्रा बंदिशों से संबंधित नियम रिन्यू कर दिए हैं।
 
दूसरी ओर, निर्वासित तिब्बती सरकार का कहना है कि इससे पहले चीन ने कभी इस तरह की यात्रा बंदिशे नहीं लगाई। बताया जा रहा है कि चीनी सरकार पिछले साल नवंबर से तिब्बती लोगों के पासपोर्स जब्त कर रही है। 

नेपाली मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 'बतौर रिपोर्ट्स चीन ने अपने नागरिकों के नेपाल जाने पर रोक लगा दी है।'
 
Browse By Tags

beijing bars tibetans dalai lama event seizes passports

﻿