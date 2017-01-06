बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन ने दलाई लामा के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने से तिब्बतियों को रोका
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:26 PM IST
चीन
चीन ने बिहार के बोधगया में आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लेने से हजारों बौद्धों को रोक दिया है। नेपाली और चीनी मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, दलाई लामा के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने की चिढ़ के कारण बीजिंग ने ऐसा कदम उठाया है।
चीन के सरकारी अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स की इस हफ्ते प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, चीन ने आतंकवाद और अलगाववाद से लड़ाई के लिए यात्रा बंदिशों से संबंधित नियम रिन्यू कर दिए हैं।
दूसरी ओर, निर्वासित तिब्बती सरकार का कहना है कि इससे पहले चीन ने कभी इस तरह की यात्रा बंदिशे नहीं लगाई। बताया जा रहा है कि चीनी सरकार पिछले साल नवंबर से तिब्बती लोगों के पासपोर्स जब्त कर रही है।
नेपाली मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 'बतौर रिपोर्ट्स चीन ने अपने नागरिकों के नेपाल जाने पर रोक लगा दी है।'
