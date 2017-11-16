Download App
आपका शहर Close

विशेष दूत को उत्तर कोरिया भेजेगा चीन, परमाणु धमकियों के खिलाफ समर्थन जुटाने का प्रयास 

एजेंसी/बीजिंग

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:18 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
After Donald Trump's visit China sending special envoy to North Korea 

चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता

चीन के सरकारी मीडिया ने बुधवार को बताया कि वह अपने विशेष दूत को उत्तर कोरिया भेजेगा। चीन ने यह कदम हाल ही अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा प्योंगयांग की ओर से मिलने वाली परमाणु धमकियों के खिलाफ समर्थन जुटाने का प्रयास के तहत उठाया है।
पढ़ें- चीन ने ईसाइयों से कहा, जीसस नहीं राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग बचाएंगे आपको

राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के विशेष दूत सोंग ताओ शुक्रवार को उत्तर कोरिया जाकर वहां चीनी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी की पिछले महीने हुई कांग्रेस के बारे में चर्चा करेंगे। यह घोषणा ट्रंप के पांच दिवसीय एशिया दौरे के समापन के एक दिन बाद की गई है। ट्रंप प्रशासन मानता है कि उत्तर कोरिया को चीन से मिलने वाला आर्थिक फायदा प्योंगयांग के परमाणु हथियारों और मिसाइल कार्यक्रमों पर रोक लगाने में महत्वपूर्ण साबित हो सकता है।

पढ़ें- चीन के लिए असंभव है 2020 तक देश की गरीबी खत्म करना
 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Comments

Browse By Tags

xi jinping donald trump china north korea

स्पॉटलाइट

IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in iit bhubaneswar for research fellow

इस गांव में पसरा है एक मेमने का खौफ, शाम ढलते ही घरों में दुबक जाते हैं लोग

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
villagers living with fear of a lamb

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

ईशा गुप्ता की राह पर चली दिशा पाटनी, बाथरोब में तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress Disha Patani bold look goes viral on internet

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तान का दावा- भारत ने CPEC परियोजना नाकाम करने के लिए बनाया 50 करोड़ डॉलर का प्लान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Read

चीन ने ईसाइयों से कहा, जीसस नहीं राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग बचाएंगे आपको

China tells Christians Not Christ but President Xi Jinping will save you and alleviate poverty
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चीन ने लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला बिजली से चलने वाला मालवाहक जहाज

China launches world first electric cargo ship
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चीन में ‘सिंगल्स डे’ पर भारी डिस्काउंट, महज 3 मिनट में टूटे ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के रिकॉर्ड

Record of 150 million online shopping in China on Singles Day
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ट्रंप और जिनपिंग मिलकर करेंगे दक्षिण एशिया से आतंक का सफाया, बनी सहमति

together Trump and Jinping will eliminate terror from South Asia
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चीनी एयरलाइंस ने अमेरिकी कंपनी के साथ किया 1.4 अरब डॉलर का सौदा

Chinese Airlines signs 1.4 billion Dollars deal with GE
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

राष्ट्रपति पद संभालते ही चीनी सेना से बोले शी-जिनपिंग, युद्ध के ‌लिए रहें तैयार

Chinese President Xi Jinping started his 2nd term ordering military by focussing how to win wars
  • शुक्रवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!