विशेष दूत को उत्तर कोरिया भेजेगा चीन, परमाणु धमकियों के खिलाफ समर्थन जुटाने का प्रयास
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:18 AM IST
चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता
चीन के सरकारी मीडिया ने बुधवार को बताया कि वह अपने विशेष दूत को उत्तर कोरिया भेजेगा। चीन ने यह कदम हाल ही अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
द्वारा प्योंगयांग की ओर से मिलने वाली परमाणु धमकियों के खिलाफ समर्थन जुटाने का प्रयास के तहत उठाया है।
