चीन में हातो तूफान से 12 की मौत, कई घायल
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 06:28 AM IST
हातो तूफान
PC: India Today
चीन के दक्षिण गुआंगडोंग प्रांत में झुहाई शहर और मकाओ में बुधवार को आए हातो तूफान में 12 व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई। झुहाई शहर में सात व्यक्तियों जबकि मकाओ में पांच व्यक्तियों के मारे जाने की खबर है। चीन में इस साल का यह सबसे भयंकर तूफान है। इस साल यह 13वीं बार है जब चीन तूफान से प्रभावित हुआ है।
दक्षिण-पूर्वी चीन में तूफान हातो ने दस्तक दी है। हालांकि तूफान आने से पहले लोगों को चेतावनी दे दी गई थी। हजारों लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर ले जाया गया। तूफान को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने बचाव और राहत कार्यों की सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं।
तूफान के कारण फुजयिान और गुआंगडोंग प्रांत में 45 मीटर प्रति सेकेंड से भारी बारिश हो रही है। गुआंगडोंग और नाननिंग के बीच चलने वाली रेल सेवाओं को बुधवार सुबह 5 बजे से ही बंद कर दिया गया।
