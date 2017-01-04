आपका शहर Close

ब्रिटेन में साल 2017 की सबसे पहले जन्मी बच्ची भारतवंशी

एजेंसी/ लंदन 

Wed, 04 Jan 2017 04:51 AM IST
Britain’s first baby of 2017 is an Indian origin
ब्रिटेन में नए साल पर सबसे पहले जन्म लेने वाली बच्ची भारतवंशी है, जो एक जनवरी 2017 को रात 12:01 बजे इस दुनिया में आई। 35 वर्षीय भारती देवी ने नया साल शुरू होने के महज एक मिनट बाद ही बर्मिंघम के सिटी हॉस्पिटल में एक बच्ची को जन्म दिया। जन्म के समय इलिना कुमारी का वजह सिर्फ तीन किलो रहा। दो बच्चों की मां भारती ने बताया कि बच्ची के जन्म के बाद अब वह पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं। उनके पति अश्वनी कुमार पेशे से सेल असिस्टेंट हैं।
