जापान और साउथ कोरिया को खतरनाक हथियार देगा अमेरिकाः ट्रंप
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 06:55 PM IST
अपनी सैन्य ताकत बढ़ाने के लिए जापान और साउथ कोरिया अमेरिका से सेना के जटिल हथियार खरीदेगा। अमेरिका ने इसके दोनों देशों को इजाजत दे दी है।
मंगलवार को
अमेरिका
के राष्ट्रपति
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
ने कहा कि अमेरिका जापान और साउथ कोरिया को सेना के कई बेहतरीन हथियार देगा। ट्रंप ने बताया कि हथियारों की खरीद के लिए अनुमति दे दी गई है।
बता दें कि उत्तरी कोरिया के हाइड्रोजन बम के सफल परीक्षण के दो दिन के बाद अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने यह घोषणा की है।
ट्रंप ने अपने
ट्विटर अकाउंट
पर कहा कि 'मैं जापान और दक्षिण कोरिया को अमेरिका से बेहतर सैन्य उपकरणों की पर्याप्त मात्रा में खरीद करने की इजाजत देता हूं,।
