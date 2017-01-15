बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेरिकी कंपनी ने वापस मंगाए स्वास्तिक छाप वाले जूते
कैलिफोर्निया में जूते बेचने वाली एक कंपनी ने स्वास्तिक का निशान छोड़ने वाले, मिलिट्री शैली के अपने खास तरह के सारे जूतों को बाजार से वापस ले लिया। एक ग्राहक ने इस बात की ओर ध्यान आकर्षित किया था कि सैनिकों की शैली के इस जूते के सोल से स्वास्तिक का पदचिह्न बनता है जिसके बाद कंपनी ने यह कदम उठाया।
सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट रेडिट पर सोमवार को एक व्यक्ति ने इस जूते के पदचिह्न की तस्वीर पोस्ट की, जो वायरल हो गई। इसके बाद कोनल इंटरनेशनल ट्रेडिंग इंक ने इस सप्ताह पोलर फॉक्स बूट को बाजार से वापस ले लिया और इसके लिए माफी भी मांगी।
कंपनी ने एक बयान में कहा, ‘हम लोग अपने उपभोक्ताओं और हर उस व्यक्ति से सच्चे दिल से माफी मांगते हैं जिनकी भावनाएं जूतों के स्वास्तिक पदचिह्न छोड़ने से आहत हैं।’ इसके अनुसार, ‘यह डिजाइन जानबूझकर नहीं बनाया गया था और इसे चीन में हमारी निर्माता कंपनी ने गलती से तैयार किया था।’ कंपनी ने यह भी कहा कि वह ‘घृणा या किसी तरह के भेदभाव का प्रचार नहीं करती।’
