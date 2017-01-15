आपका शहर Close

ट्रंप के दस्तखत वाली व्हिस्की 5 लाख 98 हजार में नीलाम

एजेंसी/लंदन

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 03:37 AM IST
Trump's signature whiskey auctioned at 5 lakhs 98 thousand
जौ से बनी व्हिस्की की सिर्फ एक बोतल 6000 पाउंड  यानी करीब 5 लाख 98 हजार रुपये में नीलाम हुई। इस बोतल पर अमेरिका के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के हस्ताक्षर थे। स्कॉटिश नीलामी में बोतल की यह कीमत कनाडा के खरीददार ने अदा की।
आयोजकों को उम्मीद थी कि उन्हें नीलामी में करीब तीन लाख रुपए तक मिल सकते हैं, जबकि उन्हें इससे दोगुना धन प्राप्त हुआ। यह सिंगल माल्ट व्हिस्की 26 वर्ष पुरानी थी, जिस पर 2012 में ट्रंप इंटरनेशनल गोल्फ लिंक के उद्घाटन के मौके पर ट्रंप ने एबर्डीनशायर में दस्तखत किए थे।

व्हिस्की विशेषज्ञ लॉरी ब्लेक ने कहा कि 1985 में लिमिटेड एडीशन वाली यह शराब अपने आप में जबरदस्त थी, लेकिन इसके साथ ट्रंप का नाम जुड़ जाने के बाद इसकी कीमत और भी अधिक बढ़ गई।
