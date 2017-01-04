आपका शहर Close

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने चीन विरोधी को बनाया ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव

{"_id":"586c1e8f4f1c1b1c7e159849","slug":"trump-names-lighthizer-as-us-trade-representative","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}

एजेंसी/ वाशिंगटन 

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 03:28 AM IST
Trump names Lighthizer as US trade representative
अमेरिका के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने मंगलवार को चीन के कट्टर आलोचक रॉबर्ट लाइथिजर को अपना ट्रेड एंबेसडर नियुक्त किया है, जो दूसरे देशों के साथ व्यापार संबंध और करार से जुड़े मामले देखेंगे। 
वह रोनाल्ड रीगन प्रशासन में डिप्टी युनाइटेड स्टेट्स ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव के रूप में भी सेवा दे चुके हैं। लाइथिजर अमेरिकी ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव माइक फ्रोमैन का स्थान लेंगे। रोनाल्ड रीगन प्रशासन में रहकर लाइथिजर ने व्यापार नीति बनाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी और दो दर्जन द्विपक्षीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय समझौते किए थे।
{"_id":"586b6a7f4f1c1b1c7e158d3c","slug":"dangal-enter-500-crore-club","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u091f\u0949\u092a 5 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

500 करोड़ के क्लब में 'दंगल' की एंट्री, टॉप 5 लिस्ट में सिर्फ आमिर-सलमान का कब्जा

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
dangal enter 500 crore club
सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
sonam officially announces about her boyfriend in social media
एयरटेल का शानदार ऑफर, 1 साल तक मिलेगा मुफ्त 4G डाटा

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
airtel offer free data for a year
भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
tips to lighten yourself after overeating
पेटीएम और भीम एप में अंतर, जानिए कौन है ज्यादा बेहतर

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
bhim-and-paytm-app which one is better

डॉक्टरों ने खोजी वियाग्रा से अधिक असरकारक दवा

Scientists discover boost for men who get no help from Viagra
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
यूएस तक पहुंचने में सक्षम नहीं उत्तर कोरियाई मिसाइल: ट्रंप

No North Korea missile will be capable of reaching US: Trump
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
मजबूती से डटे रहो इस्राइल मैं आ रहा हूं : ट्रंप

Donald Trump tweets support for Israel 'Stay strong, January 20 is coming'
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने चीन विरोधी को बनाया ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव

Trump names Lighthizer as US trade representative
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
ट्रंप ने ट्वीट कर अपने दुश्मनों को दी नए साल की बधाई 

Trump tweets New Year's message castigating 'enemies'
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में हैकिंग के कारण रूस पर नए प्रतिबंध लगा सकता है अमेरिका

Barak Obama administration preparing to penalize Russia for hacking
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
﻿