डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने चीन विरोधी को बनाया ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 03:28 AM IST
अमेरिका के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने मंगलवार को चीन के कट्टर आलोचक रॉबर्ट लाइथिजर को अपना ट्रेड एंबेसडर नियुक्त किया है, जो दूसरे देशों के साथ व्यापार संबंध और करार से जुड़े मामले देखेंगे।
वह रोनाल्ड रीगन प्रशासन में डिप्टी युनाइटेड स्टेट्स ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव के रूप में भी सेवा दे चुके हैं। लाइथिजर अमेरिकी ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव माइक फ्रोमैन का स्थान लेंगे। रोनाल्ड रीगन प्रशासन में रहकर लाइथिजर ने व्यापार नीति बनाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी और दो दर्जन द्विपक्षीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय समझौते किए थे।
