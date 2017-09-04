बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तर कोरिया के परमाणु परीक्षण पर UN सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल ने बुलाई इमरजेंसी मीटिंग
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 07:08 PM IST
यूएन सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल एक घंटे बाद उत्तर कोरिया के परमाणु परीक्षण पर चर्चा करेगा। आपको बता दें हालही में उत्तर कोरिया ने अमेरिका को चुनौती देते हुए परमाणु परीक्षण किया था।
उत्तर कोरिया के परमाणु परीक्षण और हाइड्रोजन बम परीक्षण के बाद अमेरिका के रक्षा सेक्रेटरी जिम मैटीस ने रविवार को चेतावनी दी थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर उत्तर कोरिया अमेरिका के खिलाफ कोई हरकत करता है, तो उसे "भारी सैन्य प्रतिक्रिया" झेलनी पड़ेगी।
