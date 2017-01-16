बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
24 घंटे मालिक के शरीर पर लेटा रहा कुत्ता, बचाई जान
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 04:43 AM IST
कुत्तों को सबसे वफादार प्राणी माना जाता है। अमेरिका में एक कुत्ते ने अपने मालिक की जान बचाकर इस बात को फिर से सच साबित कर दिया है। इस दिलचस्प वाकये में कुत्ते का मालिक बॉब (64) नए साल की पूर्व संध्या पर लकड़ी लेने के लिए घर से निकला था और बर्फ पर फिसल गया था।
गिरने से उसके गर्दन की हड्डी टूट गई थी जिसके कारण वह हिल पाने में भी असमर्थ हो गया था। बॉब के कुत्ते केल्से को जैसे ही इसकी भनक लगी, उसके शरीर को ढंक लिया तथा करीब 24 घंटे तक मदद के लिए भौंकता रहा। यह घटना मिशिगन प्रांत के पेटोस्की शहर की है।
पेटोस्की न्यूज की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बॉब ने कहा, मैं मदद के लिए चिल्ला रहा था। मेरा सबसे नजदीकी पड़ोसी करीब आधा किलोमीटर दूर था और उस समय रात के साढ़े दस बज रहे थे। कोई नहीं आया लेकिन केल्से आया। सुबह तक मेरी आवाज गुम हो चुकी थी और मैं मदद के लिए चिल्ला नहीं सकता था पर केस्ले अगले 20 घंटे तक भौंकता रहा। बॉब ने दावा किया कि केस्ले ने उसके ऊपर लेटकर तथा उसके चेहरे और हाथों को चाटकर उसे गर्म तथा जगाये रखा।
