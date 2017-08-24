आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

120 घंटों तक बिना पानी के जंगल में भटकते रहे लड़के, ऐसे किया सर्वाइव

amarujala.com- Presented By: त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 11:32 AM IST
Teenagers survive 120 hours in Grand Canyon with no water

फिच और माइकलPC: Social Media

आमतौर पर किसी अनजान और सुनसान जगह पर बिना पानी के आप कितने घंटों तक सर्वाइव कर सकते हैं ? शायद आपका जवाब होगा 20 घंटे, 30 घंटे या 40 घंटे लेकिन आप यह जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे कि अमेरिका में दो लड़के घने जंगलों में 120 घंटों तक बिना पानी के सिर्फ बादाम की दो पट्टियों पर सर्वाइव किए।
5 दिनों से जंगल में भटक रहे थे लड़के
मामला संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के अरिजोना राज्य में ग्रैंड कैन्यन नेशनल पार्क का है जहां रविवार को दो लड़कों को रेंजर्स द्वारा बचाया गया। खबरों के मुताबिक ये दोनों लड़के पांच दिनों से जंगल में भटक रहे थे।

हाइक के दौरान रास्ता भूल गए दोनों
डेली मेल में छपी खबर के मुताबिक 18 साल की उम्र के रोवान फिच और रीज माइकल कुछ दिनों पहले ग्रैंड कैन्यन में हाइक के लिए गए थे लेकिन हाइक के दौरान बीच में ही वे अपना रास्ता भूल गए। आप यह जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे कि उस दौरान उनके पास पानी की एक बूंद भी नही थी। दोनों के पास सिर्फ दो ग्रेनोला बार्स यानी बादाम की दो पट्टियां थीं।

इस दौरान फिच और माइकल ने पोखरे के पानी को पीकर, शेड में छाया में और जमीन पर सोकर गुजारा किया। जानकारी के मुताबिक पांचवे दिन हेलीकॉप्टर के जरिए वे सफलतापूर्वक रेस्क्यू में सफल रहें।
Your Story has been saved!