बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
US: गोलियों से गूंजा कैलीफोर्निया का स्कूल, 3 लोगों की मौत, 2 बच्चे घायल
{"_id":"5a0b49384f1c1b65548bd3f4","slug":"shooting-at-a-school-in-rural-tehama-county-northern-california","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"US: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0932\u0940\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, 3 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 2 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:26 AM IST
Rancho Tehema Elementary School
उत्तरी कैलीफोर्निया के एक स्कूल में फायरिंग की घटना सामने आई है। रूरल तेहामा में हुई फायरिंग में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 2 बच्चे घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने बताया कि फायरिंग करने वाले शख्स की भी मौत हो गई है। घायल हुए लोगों में एक 6 साल का बच्चा भी शामिल है।
पढ़ें:
अमेरिकी कांग्रेस चुनाव में आमने-सामने होंगे दो भारतवंशी
उसे एयरलिफ्ट करके हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया है। वहीं घायल हुए दूसरे बच्चे के पैर में गोली लगी है। घटना के एक चश्मदीद ने बताया कि लोकल समय के मुताबिक सुबह 8 बजे रैंचो तेहामा एलीमेंटरी स्कूल में फायरिंग की आवाज सुनाई दी।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0ac7be4f1c1bf3538bd247","slug":"arjun-kapoor-shares-cute-childhood-picture-with-siblings-and-friends-on-children-s-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0968254f1c1baf678bb381","slug":"five-unknown-facts-about-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-film-jab-tak-hai-jaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0992a84f1c1bd1538bcb17","slug":"golmaal-again-makes-five-records-with-box-office-collection-crossing-300-crore-mark-worldwide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u0947\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091a\u0941\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 300 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a09426b4f1c1b59678bb518","slug":"photos-of-samantha-ruth-prabhu-and-naga-chaitanya-wedding-reception-at-hyderabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u0924\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a091dad4f1c1bd9798bbed1","slug":"deepika-dined-with-ranveer-parents-for-a-special-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0a649e4f1c1b6e548bcdd7","slug":"after-nuclear-conflict-at-un-north-korea-says-america-is-responsible-for-worst-situation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UN \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a028abb4f1c1b70548bb976","slug":"cyclist-who-show-middle-finger-to-trump-loses-her-job","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0921\u093f\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a02f7c74f1c1b0d698ba308","slug":"masood-azhar-is-a-bad-guy-should-be-declared-global-terrorist-says-us","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u092e\u0938\u0942\u0926 \u0905\u091c\u0939\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940\u2019, \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a0596624f1c1b156b8b4ffb","slug":"america-is-working-with-india-against-pakistan-terrorist-groups-says-jim-mattis","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a04e2924f1c1b71548bbdd3","slug":"america-3-large-carrier-ships-sent-to-north-korea","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0947 3 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0924","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a0acded4f1c1b86698bb654","slug":"indian-american-announces-to-run-for-us-congress-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0935\u0902\u0936\u0940 ","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!