Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

US: गोलियों से गूंजा कैलीफोर्निया का स्कूल, 3 लोगों की मौत, 2 बच्चे घायल

amarujala.com- Presented by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:26 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
shooting at a school in rural Tehama County, Northern California

Rancho Tehema Elementary School

उत्तरी कैलीफोर्निया के एक स्कूल में फायरिंग की घटना सामने आई है। रूरल तेहामा में हुई फायरिंग में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 2 बच्चे घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने बताया कि फायरिंग करने वाले शख्स की भी मौत हो गई है। घायल हुए लोगों में एक 6 साल का बच्चा भी शामिल है।
पढ़ें: अमेरिकी कांग्रेस चुनाव में आमने-सामने होंगे दो भारतवंशी

उसे एयरलिफ्ट करके हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया है। वहीं घायल हुए दूसरे बच्चे के पैर में गोली लगी है। घटना के एक चश्मदीद ने बताया कि लोकल समय के मुताबिक सुबह 8 बजे रैंचो तेहामा एलीमेंटरी स्कूल में फायरिंग की आवाज सुनाई दी।
 

 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Comments

Browse By Tags

united states california school firing More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

'गोलमाल अगेन' ने लगाई ट्रिपल सेंचुरी, कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ डाले 5 रिकॉर्ड्स

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Golmaal Again Makes Five Records With Box Office Collection Crossing 300 crore mark worldwide

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

जबर ख़बर

'2028 तक जापान को पीछे छोड़कर दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बनेगा भारत'
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Read

UN में नॉर्थ कोरिया बोला- बदतर हालातों के लिए अमेरिका जिम्मेदार

after nuclear conflict at UN north korea says america is responsible for worst situation
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ट्रंप काफिले को मिडिल फिंगर दिखाने वाली लड़की को नौकरी से निकाला

Cyclist Who show middle finger to Trump Loses Her Job
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अमेरिका बोला- मसूद अजहर ‘बुरा आदमी’, उसे घोषित किया जाए अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी

Masood Azhar Is A 'Bad Guy', Should Be Declared Global Terrorist, Says US
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पाक आतंकियों को खत्म करने के लिए अमेरिका ने भारत के साथ मिलकर बनाया प्लान

America is working with india against Pakistan Terrorist Groups says jim mattis 
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अमेरिका ने उत्तर कोरिया भेजे 3 विशाल विमानवाहक पोत

America 3 large carrier ships sent to North Korea
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अमेरिकी कांग्रेस चुनाव में आमने-सामने होंगे दो भारतवंशी

Indian-American announces to run for US Congress election
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!