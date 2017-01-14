बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गणित के होमवर्क में सेक्स से जुड़े सवाल
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 01:22 PM IST
अमरीका के एक स्कूल में छात्रों से गणित के होमवर्क में यौन उत्पीड़न से जुड़ा सवाल पूछा गया है। सवाल पूछा गया है, "एंजेलो का आठ साल की उम्र में किसने यौन उत्पीड़न किया जिससे कि उनकी कैरियर की दिशा बदल गई और वो लिखने के लिए प्रेरित हुई।" यह स्कूल अमरीकी राज्य पेन्सिलवेनिया में है।
छात्रों को अल्जबरा के फॉर्मूला का इस्तेमाल करके सवालों को हल करने का असाइनमेंट दिया गया था। छात्रों के माता-पिता ने स्कूल के अधिकारियों से इस होमवर्क को लेकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।
इसी होमवर्क में एक और सवाल कुछ इसी तरह का है जो गणित के असाइनमेंट से अलग है। इस दूसरे सवाल में एक अकेली महिला का जिक्र किया गया है जो अपने बेटे को पालने के लिए वेश्यावृति या इससे जुड़ी काम करती है। ये सवाल मशहूर अमरीकी लेखिका माया एंजेलो की जिंदगी पर आधारित हैं
लेकिन छात्रों के मां-बाप ने शिकायत दर्ज की है कि ये सवाल नाबालिग बच्चों के उचित नहीं है या इनका गणित से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। दो साल पहले भी फ्लोरिडा के एक स्कूल में यही असाइनमेंट दिया गया था और इस पर उस वक्त भी विवाद हुआ था।
