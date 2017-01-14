आपका शहर Close

गणित के होमवर्क में सेक्स से जुड़े सवाल

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 01:22 PM IST
Sex Related questions in Math homework
अमरीका के एक स्कूल में छात्रों से गणित के होमवर्क में यौन उत्पीड़न से जुड़ा सवाल पूछा गया है। सवाल पूछा गया है, "एंजेलो का आठ साल की उम्र में किसने यौन उत्पीड़न किया जिससे कि उनकी कैरियर की दिशा बदल गई और वो लिखने के लिए प्रेरित हुई।" यह स्कूल अमरीकी राज्य पेन्सिलवेनिया में है।
छात्रों को अल्जबरा के फॉर्मूला का इस्तेमाल करके सवालों को हल करने का असाइनमेंट दिया गया था। छात्रों के माता-पिता ने स्कूल के अधिकारियों से इस होमवर्क को लेकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
