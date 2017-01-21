आपका शहर Close

आखिरी बार ‘ऑफिस’ छोड़ने से पहले ओबामा हो गए थे उदास

एजेंसी/ वाशिंगटन

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 04:34 AM IST
president Obama's was sad On  last day in office
अमेरिका के निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने अपने उत्तराधिकारी डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के आने की तैयारियों के लिए शुक्रवार को आखिरी बार ओवल ऑफिस छोड़ दिया। इस दौरान वे थोड़े उदास हो गए थे। 
ओबामा, ओवल ऑफिस में एक पत्र लिए हुए आए और उन्होंने 19वीं शताब्दी से कई राष्ट्रपतियों द्वारा प्रयोग किए जा चुके स्थिर डेस्क पर उसे छोड़ दिया। यह प्रथा रही है कि निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति अपने उत्तराधिकारी के लिए एक पत्र छोड़ जाते हैं।

उद्घाटन समारोह में जाने से पहले ट्रंप के साथ ओबामा ने सुबह की चाय ली थी। इसके बाद ओबामा ने पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कहा कि ऑफिस छोड़ने से पहले वे उदास हो गए थे। पत्रकारों का एआक समूह उनसे बात कर रहा था। 

पत्रकारों ने जब उनसे पूछा कि वे अमेरिका के लोगों को आखिरी शब्द क्या कहना चाहेंगे तो उन्होंने अमेरिका के लोगों से अपना आखिरी शब्द ‘धन्यवाद’ कहा। इसके बाद ओबामा उप राष्ट्रपति जो बिडेन और उनकी पत्नी जिल बिडेन के साथ व्हाइट हाउस से बाहर निकल आए।
