ओबामा ने स्वीकार किया रूसी हैकिंग को कमतर आंका
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 03:36 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
PC: Reuters
राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने रविवार को स्वीकार किया कि उन्होंने रूस के गलत सूचना और हैकिंग के प्रभाव को वास्तविकता से कम करके आंका कि हैकिंग लोकतांत्रिक देशों को प्रभावित कर सकता है। यह टिप्पणी अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति पद के मतदान में रूस के दखल पर एक खुफिया रिपोर्ट का अनुसरण करने वाली है।
इस हफ्ते एबीसी को दिए अपने साक्षात्कार में ओबामा ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति ब्लादिमीर पुतिन को वास्तविकता से कम करके आंकने की रिपोर्ट को खारिज कर दिया था। पुतिन के बारे में अमेरिकी खुफिया एजेंसी ने कहा था कि रिपब्लिकन उम्मीदवार डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को जिताने के लिए डेमोक्रेट उम्मीदवार हिलेरी क्लिंटन के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव अभियान को प्रभावित करने के लिए रूसी राष्ट्रपति ने ही हैकिंग, सूचना लीक करने और मीडिया मैन्यूपुलेशन का आदेश दिया था।
लेकिन मेरा मानना है कि इस नई जानकारी के युग में मैंने इसकी महत्ता को कम करके आंका। यह साइबर हैकिंग की गलत सूचना के लिए संभव है और इसका हमारे खुल समाज और हमारे खुले प्रणालियों में इसका प्रभाव पड़ता है।
