आतंकी संगठनों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करे पाक: अमेरिका
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 04:02 AM IST
निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के नामित अमेरिकी रक्षा सचिव जेम्स मैटिस ने पाकिस्तान को कड़ी चेतावनी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मेरी नियुक्ति की आधिकारिक पुष्टि हो जाती है तो मैं पाकिस्तान से कहूंगा कि वह अपने यहां से संचालित हक्कानी नेटवर्क और तालिबान जैसे आतंकी समूहों को या तो बेअसर करे या फिर निकाल बाहर करे।
सीनेट आर्म्ड सर्विस कमिटी में अपनी नियुक्ति की आधिकारिक पुष्टि से पहले दिए अपने लिखित जवाब में मैटिस ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान का इतिहास बहुत ही मिला-जुला रहा है। हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि मैं सभी विकल्पों पर विचार करूंगा।
पाकिस्तान को आतंकी संगठनों को खत्म करने को कहूंगा
मैटिस ने कहा कि अगर मेरी नियुक्ति की पुष्टि हो जाती है तो मैं विदेश विभाग और कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर अमेरिका के हितों को ध्यान में रखकर नीति बनाऊंगा। पाकिस्तान को अपने देश के आतंकी संगठनों को खत्म करने को भी कहूंगा। 2013 में नौसेना से सेवानिवृत्त हुए 66 वर्षीय मैटिस ‘मैड डॉग’ के उपनाम से लोकप्रिय हैं। सेवानिवृत्त जनरल ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने अफगानिस्तान तालिबान से निपटने के दौरान कुछ सबक सीखे हैं।
उन्होंने कहा कि हम पाकिस्तान से आग्रह करेंगे कि वह तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करे और अपने पड़ोसियों से अधिक सहयोग करे। गौरतलब है कि आतंकी सगंठन अलकायदा से संबंध रखने वाले हक्कानी नेटवर्क पर 2008 में काबुल के भारतीय दूतावास पर हमले सहित अफगानिस्तान में पश्चिमी और भारतीय हितों से जुड़े ठिकानों पर बड़े आतंकी हमले करने का आरोप है।
पाकिस्तान को आतंकी संगठनों को खत्म करने को कहूंगा
