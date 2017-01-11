बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एयर फोर्स वन में ओबामा का आखिरी सफर होगा शिकागो के लिए
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 04:14 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
PC: getty images
निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा अमेरिका के सर्वोच्च पद पर रहते हुए एयर फोर्स वन विमान में आखिरी सफर अपने शिकागो का करने वाले हैं। ओबामा राष्ट्रपति पद पर अपने सफल कार्यकाल के समापन पर वहां एक भाषण देंगे। यह जानकारी अमेरिका के एक शीर्ष अधिकारी ने दी है।
अमेरिका के 44वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शहर से बाहर यह उनकी आखिरी यात्रा हो सकती है, क्योंकि 20 जनवरी को शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में उन्हें यह पद डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के हवाले करना है। ओबामा ने अपनी छोटी बेटी की पढ़ाई पूरी करवाने के लिए अगले दो साल तक वाशिंगटन डीसी में रहने के लिए एक मकान किराए पर लिया है। अमेरिका में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति को सरकारी आवास नहीं मिलता, जबकि भारत में ऐसा होता है। हालांकि उन्हें और उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को सीक्रेट सर्विस की सुरक्षा मिलेगी।
व्हाइट हाउस के प्रेस सचिव जोश अर्नेस्ट ने सोमवार को पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि शिकागो की यात्रा वाशिंगटन डीसी से बाहर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में ओबामा की आखिरी यात्रा होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें लगता है कि यह एयर फोर्स वन विमान से भी उनकी राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर आखिरी उड़ान होगी। हालांकि यह परंपरा रही है कि पूर्व राष्ट्रपति शपथ ग्रहण पूरा हो जाने पर इस विमान में विदेश की एक आखिरी उड़ान भरता है।
