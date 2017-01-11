बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेरिका ने कहा- परमाणु हथियारों से लैस देश बरतें संयम
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 04:10 AM IST
अमेरिका ने परमाणु हथियारों से संपन्न देशों से उनकी परमाणु क्षमताओं के उपयोग और परीक्षण को लेकर संयम बरतने का अनुरोध किया है। अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता जॉन किर्बी ने पाकिस्तान द्वारा उसकी पहली परमाणु संपन्न पनडुब्बी की क्रूज मिसाइल के परीक्षण पर पूछे गए सवाल के जवाब में यह बात कही।
उन्होंने कहा, ‘हमने परमाणु संपन्न पनडुब्बी की क्रूज मिसाइल के परीक्षण की खबरें देखी हैं।’ किर्बी ने कहा, ‘हम परमाणु क्षमता वाले सभी देशों से लगातार आग्रह करते हैं कि वह परमाणु और मिसाइल क्षमता के परीक्षण और इसके उपयोग पर संयम बरतें। हम इन क्षमताओं के संदर्भ में आपसी विश्वास बहाली तथा स्थिरता के प्रयासों को प्रोत्साहित करते हैं।’
पाकिस्तान ने सोमवार को अपनी पहली, पनडुब्बी से प्रक्षेपित होने वाली क्रूज मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया जो 450 किमी की दूरी तक परमाणु आयुध ले जाने में सक्षम है। भारत के साथ जारी तनाव के बीच, पाकिस्तान की सेना ने कहा है कि यह मिसाइल उनके देश को ‘विश्वसनीय’ क्षमता तथा अहम प्रतिरोध प्रदान करती है।
