बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत-पाकिस्तान के कई शहरों में प्रदूषण की वजह से जहरीली हो रही हवा: NOAA
{"_id":"5a0d63364f1c1bc9678bc040","slug":"noaa-said-india-pakistan-will-continue-experience-dangerous-level-of-air-quality","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e: NOAA","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:09 PM IST
smog
एक रिपोर्ट में
पाकिस्तान
और उत्तर भारत में आने वाले महीनों में
स्मॉग
का खतरा बढ़ने की आशंका जताई गई है। इसकी वजह से वायु की गुणवत्ता का स्तर और भी ज्यादा खतरनाक होने की आशंका है। यह दावा अमेरिका के टॉप संगठन NOAA ने किया है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0d56e54f1c1bd8538bd717","slug":"kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-blessed-with-baby-boy-prithiviraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0bddd84f1c1bf3538bd597","slug":"follow-these-four-tips-for-strong-your-venus-planet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f, \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5a0d2a574f1c1bec538bd6e2","slug":"janhvi-kapoor-and-ishaan-khattar-new-poster-of-dhadak-released","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Dhadak Poster: \u0932\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e-\u091a\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0908\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0d4e324f1c1b6f548bd867","slug":"dont-do-these-things-after-wake-up-it-will-leave-bad-impact-on-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a0d10314f1c1b86698bbc9f","slug":"srk-hitches-a-ride-with-mamta-banerjee-car-in-kolkata","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u092e\u092e\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, SRK \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0ce40e4f1c1b6e548bd485","slug":"narendra-modi-still-most-popular-figure-in-indian-politics-accorfing-to-pew-survey","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e: \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u00a0","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a0b49384f1c1b65548bd3f4","slug":"shooting-at-a-school-in-rural-tehama-county-northern-california","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"US: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0932\u0940\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, 3 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 2 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a0596624f1c1b156b8b4ffb","slug":"america-is-working-with-india-against-pakistan-terrorist-groups-says-jim-mattis","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a0a649e4f1c1b6e548bcdd7","slug":"after-nuclear-conflict-at-un-north-korea-says-america-is-responsible-for-worst-situation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UN \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a04e2924f1c1b71548bbdd3","slug":"america-3-large-carrier-ships-sent-to-north-korea","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0947 3 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0924","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a0b53024f1c1bf2538bce0a","slug":"india-us-relations-is-strong-in-trump-government-says-white-house-official","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924\u0940, \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 ","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!