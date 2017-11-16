Download App
भारत-पाकिस्तान के कई शहरों में प्रदूषण की वजह से जहरीली हो रही हवा: NOAA

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:09 PM IST
NOAA said india pakistan will continue experience dangerous level of air quality

smog

एक रिपोर्ट में पाकिस्तान और उत्तर भारत में आने वाले महीनों में स्मॉग का खतरा बढ़ने की आशंका जताई गई है। इसकी वजह से वायु की गुणवत्ता का स्तर और भी ज्यादा खतरनाक होने की आशंका है। यह दावा अमेरिका के टॉप संगठन NOAA ने किया है। 
नेशनल ओशिएनिक एंड ऑटमोसफेरिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (NOAA) ने बुधवार को कहा कि उत्तर भारत और पाकिस्तान में अभी केवल स्मॉग की शुरूआत हुई है। आने वाली सर्दियों में यह और बढ़ेगा।स्मॉग की वजह से शहरों में सांस लेना खतरनाक हो जाएगा।

NOAA ने एक सैटेलाइट पिक्चर रिलीज करते हुए उत्तर भारत और पाकिस्तान में स्मॉग के कारणों के बारे में बताया। इन कारणों में ईंधन का जलना, फसलों का जलाया जाना और आग लगने से निकलने वाला धुआं प्रमुख है। जिसकी वजह से वायुमंडल में एक परत बन रही है।
