'ट्रंप के जीतने के बाद बच्चों ने पूछा था, क्या हमें देश छोड़ना होगा'
Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 04:07 AM IST
निशा बिस्वाल
अमेरिका में ट्रंप की जीत के बाद वहां में प्रवासियों में भय का माहौल है। ओबामा प्रशासन में भारतीय मूल की सहायक अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री निशा बिस्वाल ने बताया कि चुनावों के बाद उनके बच्चों ने उनसे पूछा था कि डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जीत का क्या यह अर्थ है कि ;हमें देश छोड़ना होगा।
अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के बाद वहां पर रह रहे प्रवासियों में मौजूद डर और उनकी घबराहट को भारतीय मूल की साउथ एंड सेंट्रल एशिया के लिए सहायक विदेश मंत्री निशा देसाई बिस्वाल का यह बयान साफ बयां करता है। उन्होंने बताया कि देशभर में बहुत से समुदायों के बीच बहुत बेचैनी है। इनमें प्रवासी, अल्पसंख्यक, अमेरिका में कमजोर समुदायों के लोग, कम आय वाले लोग और अलग-अलग धर्म के लिए आस्था रखने वाले लोग शामिल हैं। निशा ने कहा कि उन्होंने इस डर को अपने घर के अंदर महसूस किया है। निशा के मुताबिक उनके लिए यह बात हैरान करने वाली थी कि उनके सात और नौ वर्ष के छोटे बच्चों ने चुनाव अभियान में दिए गए बयानों और भाषणों को काफी करीब से सुना था।
नतीजे आने के एक दिन बाद बच्चों ने अपनी चिंता जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि ‘क्या इसका मतलब यह है कि प्रवासी होने के कारण हमें देश छोड़ना होगा'? उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने उन्हें भरोसा दिया कि वे अमेरिकी हैं। उनके पास यहां रहने का हर अधिकार है और यहां रहना उनका कर्तव्य है।
