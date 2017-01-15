आपका शहर Close

अमेरिका में हिजाब के कारण मुस्लिम बच्ची को बस से उतारा

एजेंसी/ लॉस एंजिल्स

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 11:58 PM IST
Muslim child ‘booted from school bus’ for hijab in US

सांकेतिक चित्र

अमेरिका में मुस्लिमों के बढ़ते विद्वेष के बीच एक मुस्लिम बच्ची को हिजाब पहनने के कारण स्कूल की बस से उतारने का मामला सामने आया है। प्रोवो सिटी के टिंपव्यू हाई स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली जन्ना बकीर ने यह दावा किया है। उसने कहा कि हिजाब पहनने के कारण बस चालक ने उसे दो बार नीचे उतार दिया। उसके परिजनों ने इस सिलसिले में स्कूल से माफी की मांग की है।
परिजनों की वकील रैंडल स्पेंसर ने बताया, बस चालक ने नीले हिजाब का जिक्र करते हुए बकीर को उतरने के लिए कहा। स्थानीय मीडिया रिपोर्ट में बकीर के हवाले से कहा गया, यह हिजाब मेरे और मेरे धर्म का हिस्सा है और इससे पता चलता है कि मैं कहां से आई हूं। मैं हर रोज अपने कपड़ों से मैचिंग हिजाब पहनती हूं। 

बकीर ने कहा कि पहली बार बस से उतारने की घटना पिछले महीने हुई थी। इसके बाद उसके परिजनों ने स्कूल प्रशासन से मिल कर इसकी पुनरावृत्ति नहीं होने की मांग की थी। हालांकि बस चालक ने पिछले शुक्रवार को फिर से बकीर को बस में चढ़ने नहीं दिया था। उधर पुलिस ने कहा है कि बकीर का नाम उस बस की सूची में नहीं था। वह उसी रास्ते के किसी दूसरे बस की सूची में शामिल थी अत: इसमें कुछ भी भेदभाव जैसा नहीं है।
