सैन फ्रांसिस्को में एक गोदाम में गोलीबारी, चार लोगों की मौत

amarujala.com- Presented by: संदीप भट्ट

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:37 AM IST
multiple people injured in shooting at a warehouse in San Francisco
सैन फ्रांसिस्को में यूनाइटेड पोस्‍टल सर्विस फैसिलिटी पर हुई गोलीबारी में संदिग्ध बंदूकधारी सहित चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है। यह गोलीबारी 17वीं स्ट्रीट और वरमोंट के क्षेत्र में हुई है।
समाचार एजेंसी रॉयटर के मुताबिक फायरिंग में कई लोग घायल भी हुए हैं। रॉयटर के मुताबिक पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि फायरिंग करने वाले शख्स ने खुद को भी गोली मारी जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई है। सैन फ्रांसिस्को पुलिस ने इलाके को चारों ओर से घेर लिया है।

पुलिस अधिकारियों के मुताबिक पीड़ितों को प्रिस्किला चान और मार्क जकरबर्ग सैन फ्रांसिस्को जनरल हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया है। पुलिस ने लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर छिपने की सलाह दी है।



