'भारत, अमेरिका का कूटनीतिक साझीदार बनना तय'
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 03:49 AM IST
अमेरिका के निवर्तमान रक्षा मंत्री एश्टन कार्टर ने कहा है कि भारत और अमेरिका का सामरिक साझीदार बनना तय है क्योंकि दोनों देशों के रक्षा संबंध क्रेता-विक्रेता के परंपरागत संबंध से आगे बढ़कर सह विकास एवं सह निर्माण के चरण में पहुंच गए हैं।
कार्टर ने सेंटर फॉर स्ट्रैटेजिक एंड इंटरनेशनल स्टडीज (सीएसआईएस) में इस सप्ताह कहा, ‘भारत का अमेरिका का सामरिक साझीदार बनना तय है।’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘मेरा कहना है कि सरकार एवं लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था की समरूप प्रणालियों वाले दोनों बहुत विविध देशों की नवोन्मेषी एवं जोश से भरपूर संस्कृतियां आपस में जुड़ी हुई हैं। यदि आप पूछे कि 30 साल, 40 साल, 50 साल बाद हमारे किन देशों के साथ वृहद एवं गहरे संबंध होंगे? भारत उन देशों में से एक होगा।’
कार्टर ने एक प्रश्न के उत्तर में कहा, ‘हमारे रक्षा संबंध बड़े भाई-छोटे भाई जैसे नहीं है या हथियारों के मामले में केवल क्रेता-विक्रेता जैसे नहीं हैं बल्कि यह संबंध सहयोगी, तकनीकी साझीदार, सह विकास एवं सह निर्माण का है।
