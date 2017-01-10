आपका शहर Close

'हिलेरी क्लिंटन दोबारा कभी नहीं लड़ेंगी कोई चुनाव'

एजेंसी/ वाशिंगटन

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:21 AM IST
hillary Clinton will never run for office again

फाइल फोटोPC: Reuters

नवंबर में हुए अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पद के चुनाव में डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से हार का सामना करने वाली हिलेरी क्लिंटन दोबारा कभी कोई चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगी। भारतीय मूल की उनकी सहयोगी नीरा टंडन ने यह बयान इन अटकलों के बीच दिया जिनमें कहा जा रहा है कि पूर्व विदेश मंत्री न्यूयॉर्क के मेयर पद के लिए चुनाव लड़ सकती हैं।
टंडन ने सीएनएन से कहा, ‘मुझे लगता है कि वह बच्चों और परिवारों की मदद के लिए प्रयास करेंगी। पूरे जीवन उन्होंने ऐसा किया है और ऐसे कई मुद्दे भी हैं जो आने वाले कुछ सालों में उन्हें प्रभावित करेंगे।’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘मुझे नहीं लगता कि अब वह कभी कोई चुनाव लड़ेंगी।’ 

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री की करीबी एवं डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी से जुड़े एक थिंक-टैंक,  ‘सेंटर फॉर अमेरिकन प्रोग्रेस’ की अध्यक्ष नीरा ने यह बयान न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स के उस लेख पर प्रतिक्रिया में दिया जिसमें कहा गया था कि हिलेरी क्लिंटन न्यूयॉर्क के मौजूदा मेयर बिल डी बलासियो के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ सकती हैं।
