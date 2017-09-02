बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस अधिकारी बोला- हम केवल काले लोगों को ही मारते हैं
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 05:35 PM IST
पुलिस अधिकारी
PC: ndtv
अमरीका के जॉर्जिया में कार के डैशकैमरा के एक वीडियो में पुलिस अधिकारी को काले लोगों को मारने की बात कहते देखा गया। वीडियो में पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा,' हम केवल काले लोगों को मारते हैं।' दरअसल, घटना अमेरिका के जॉर्जिया की है।
वहां एक वीडियो जारी किया गया जिसमें पुलिस अधिकारी को यह सुनते हुए देखा गया कि वो गोरे लोगों को नहीं मारते हैं। सिर्फ काले लोगों को ही मारते हैं। हालांकि, वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पुलिस अधिकारी ने इस्तीफा दे दिया।
गौरतलब है कि अमेरिका में काले लोग यह आरोप लगाते रहे हैं कि पुलिस सहित कई विभाग उनके साथ भेदभावपूर्ण रवैया अपनाते हैं। हालांकि, यह खुलासा वीडियो सामने आने के बाद हुआ है। बता दें कि अमरीका के जॉर्जिया में कार के डैशबोर्ड पर कैमरा लगा हुआ था। एक महिला को कॉब काउंटी पुलिस के लेफ्टिनेंट ग्रेग एबॉट ने तलाशी के लिए रोका। वह महिला घबरा गई थी उसे डर था कि कहीं पुलिसकर्मी उसे मार न दे।
महिला ने पुलिस लेफ्टिनेंट ग्रेग एबॉट को बताया कि उसने कई ऐसे वीडियो देखें है जिसमें पुलिसकर्मी ने लोगों की जान ली है। इस पर ग्रेग ने महिला से कहा कि आपने जितने भी वीडियो देखे हैं, उसमें किसी गोरे को मारते देखा है क्या? हम सिर्फ काले लोगों को ही मारते हैं। यह सारी बातें महिला की कार के डैशबोर्ड पर लगे कैमरे में कैद हो गई।
