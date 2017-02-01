बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने डेमोक्रेटिक सासंदों ने रिफ्यूजी बैन का किया विरोध
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 03:16 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
PC: REUTERS
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के प्रवासियों के लिए लाए गए नए आदेश के खिलाफ डेमोक्रेटिक सांसदों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने शांतिपूर्वक विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने उस आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग की जिसमें सभी रिफ्यूजियों और सात मुस्लिम बाहुल्य देश के नागरिकों पर बैन लगा दिया गया है।
अमेरिकी कांग्रेस में डेमोक्रेटिक व्हिप स्टेनी एच होयर ने आरोप लगाया कि ट्रंप प्रशासन द्वारा लगाया गया मुस्लिम बैन केवल असंवैधानिक धार्मिक भेदभाव को पेश नहीं करता बल्कि हमारे मूल्यों को कमजोर करने के साथ हमारी सुरक्षा को भी कमजोर कर रहा है।
ट्रंप के प्रशासनिक आदेश के खिलाफ सोमवार रात को पार्टी के अन्य सदस्य उनके साथ आए। उन्होंने कहा कि यह उन लोगों को आईएस के संदेश की तरह लगेगा जो समाज से अलग हो चुके हैं या कट्टरपंथता के लिए अतिसंवेदनशील हैं।
