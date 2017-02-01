आपका शहर Close

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने डेमोक्रेटिक सासंदों ने रिफ्यूजी बैन का किया विरोध

एजेंसी/वाशिंगटन

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 03:16 AM IST
Democratic MPs protest against refugee ban in front of SC

डोनाल्ड ट्रंपPC: REUTERS

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के प्रवासियों के लिए लाए गए नए आदेश के खिलाफ डेमोक्रेटिक सांसदों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने शांतिपूर्वक विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने उस आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग की जिसमें सभी रिफ्यूजियों और सात मुस्लिम बाहुल्य देश के नागरिकों पर बैन लगा दिया गया है।
अमेरिकी कांग्रेस में डेमोक्रेटिक व्हिप स्टेनी एच होयर ने आरोप लगाया कि ट्रंप प्रशासन द्वारा लगाया गया मुस्लिम बैन केवल असंवैधानिक धार्मिक भेदभाव को पेश नहीं करता बल्कि हमारे मूल्यों को कमजोर करने के साथ हमारी सुरक्षा को भी कमजोर कर रहा है। 

ट्रंप के प्रशासनिक आदेश के खिलाफ सोमवार रात को पार्टी के अन्य सदस्य उनके साथ आए। उन्होंने कहा कि यह उन लोगों को आईएस के संदेश की तरह लगेगा जो समाज से अलग हो चुके हैं या कट्टरपंथता के लिए अतिसंवेदनशील हैं।
