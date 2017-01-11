आपका शहर Close

राष्ट्रपति अवार्ड के लिए ओबामा ने 4 भारतीय मूल के युवाओं को चुना

एजेंसी/ वाशिंगटन 

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 12:08 AM IST
Barack Obama chose four Indian-American scientists for the highest honour

फाइल फोटोPC: Reuters

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने आज भारतीय मूल के चार वैज्ञानिकों को राष्ट्रपति अवार्ड के लिए चुना। यह चारों भारतीय मूल के युवा अमेरिका के उन 102 वैज्ञानिकों व शोधार्थियों में शामिल हैं जिन्हें देश के इस शीर्ष पुरस्कार के लिए चुना गया है। 
अमेरिका में विज्ञान और इंजीनियरिंग प्रोफेशनलों को उनके इनोवेशन के लिए प्रेसिडेंशियल अर्ली केरियर अवार्ड फॉर साइंटिस्ट एंड इंजीनियर्स के लिए चुना जाता है। इस प्रतिष्ठित सम्मान के लिए चुने जाने वाले कुल 102 वैज्ञानिकों में भारतीय मूल के जिन चार वैज्ञानिकों को चुना गया है। 

उनमें मोंटक्लेयर स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी के पंकज लाल, नॉर्थईस्टर्न यूनिवर्सिटी के कौशिक चौधरी, माउंड सिनाई स्थित इकाहन स्कूल ऑफ मेडिसिन के मनीष अरोरा और यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कैलिफोर्निया की आराधना त्रिपाठी शामिल हैं। 

वैज्ञानिकों के कम समय में स्वतंत्र शोध कैरियर में विज्ञान व इंजीनियरिंग प्रोफेशनलों के लिए अमेरिकी सरकार द्वारा दिया जाने वाला यह देश का सबसे बड़ा सम्मान है। ओबामा ने कहा कि - मैं इन सभी वैज्ञानिकों और इंजीनियरों के काम का स्वागत करते हुए उन्हें बधाई देता हूं। यह अवार्ड 1996 में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बिल क्लिंटन ने स्थापित किया था। 
