अमेरिका: धोखाधड़ी और मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में चार भारतीय गिरफ्तार
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 07:35 PM IST
अमेरिका में धोखाधड़ी और मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के मामले में भारतीय मूल के चार लोगों को दोषी करार दिया गया है। भारत से संचालित कॉल सेंटरों द्वारा अमेरिका में
और टेलीफोन के जरिए लाखों डॉलर के धोखाधड़ी का मामला इन भारतीयों पर चल रहा था।
की एक अदालत में मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए जज डेविड हिटनर ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और धोखाधड़ी का आपराधिक साजिश रचने के लिए न्यू जर्सी के निसर्ग पटेल,
के दिलीप कुमार रमनलाल पटेल और एरिजोना के राजेश कुमार को दोषी ठहराया है।
अमेरिका के बाद अब इस पड़ोसी देश में हुआ भारतीयों पर हमला, झोंके फायर
ये तीनों अक्टूबर 2016 से हिरासत में है। इसके अलावा पेन्सिलवेनिया के दीपक कुमार को मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग की साजिश रचने के लिए दोषी करार दिया गया है। इस साल मई में उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया था, तभी से वह हिरासत में है।
भारत की पांच कॉल सेंटरों के अलावा निसर्ग, दिलीप, राजेश और 53 अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ टेक्सास की एक अदालत में मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग स्कीम के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी का मामला चल रहा है।
