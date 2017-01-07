आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अमेरिका: फ्लोरिडा के इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट में गोलीबारी, पांच की मौत, कई घायल

एजेंसी/ वाशिंगटन 

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:46 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
America: Five killed, 8 wounded after shooting at Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport
अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा स्थित फोर्ट लॉडरडेल-हॉलीवुड इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट में एक बंदूकधारी ने अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी, जिसमें कम से कम पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई और नौ लोग घायल हो गए।
व्हाइट हाउस के पूर्व प्रेस सेक्रेटरी एरी फ्लेचर ने ट्वीटकर इस घटना की जानकारी दी। एनबीसी के मुताबिक देर रात तक यात्रियों और कर्मचारियों को एयरपोर्ट से बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की जा रही। 

हालांकि बिना जांच के लोगों को बाहर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा। खौफजदा प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक एक बंदूकधारी ने बेहद भीड़भाड़ वाले एयरपोर्ट में लोगों पर गोली बरसानी शुरू कर दी, जिसके बाद अफरातफरी मच गई।

फ्लेचर ने बताया कि जब वह एयरपोर्ट पर थे, तभी एक बंदूकधारी ने गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। घटनास्थल पर लोग इधर-उधर भागते नजर आए। पुलिस एयरपोर्ट से किसी को जाने नहीं दे रही है। इलाके को कब्जे में ले लिया है। एनबीसी न्यूज ने बताया कि बंदूकधारी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है।



 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fort lauderdale airport florida miami broward sheriff s office More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इंस्टाग्राम का चढ़ा ऐसा चस्का, जिंदगी दांव पर लगा बनाई वीडियो

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Man Risks Life To Increase Instagram Followers

कौन लेगा टीम इंडिया में विकेटकीपर एमएस धोनी की जगह

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Who Can Replace MS Dhoni As A Wicket Keeper Batsman in Team India

बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
National Award Winning Actor Om Puri Had A Difficult Childhood

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh has few rules to be followed to date his daughter

जब पीएम मोदी की अंगुली कटी तो सलमान खान ने खुद लगाया बैंडेज

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman khan bandage pm modi finger

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Read

डॉक्टरों ने खोजी वियाग्रा से अधिक असरकारक दवा

Scientists discover boost for men who get no help from Viagra
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ट्रंप के शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगी हिलेरी

Hillary Clinton to attend donald Trump’s presidential inauguration
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने चीन विरोधी को बनाया ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव

Trump names Lighthizer as US trade representative
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूएस तक पहुंचने में सक्षम नहीं उत्तर कोरियाई मिसाइल: ट्रंप

No North Korea missile will be capable of reaching US: Trump
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ट्रंप ने ट्वीट कर अपने दुश्मनों को दी नए साल की बधाई 

Trump tweets New Year's message castigating 'enemies'
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मजबूती से डटे रहो इस्राइल मैं आ रहा हूं : ट्रंप

Donald Trump tweets support for Israel 'Stay strong, January 20 is coming'
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

﻿