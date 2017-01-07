बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेरिका: फ्लोरिडा के इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट में गोलीबारी, पांच की मौत, कई घायल
{"_id":"587006e04f1c1b443615a4f4","slug":"america-five-killed-8-wounded-after-shooting-at-florida-s-fort-lauderdale-airport","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u092b\u094d\u0932\u094b\u0930\u093f\u0921\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:46 AM IST
अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा स्थित फोर्ट लॉडरडेल-हॉलीवुड इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट में एक बंदूकधारी ने अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी, जिसमें कम से कम पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई और नौ लोग घायल हो गए।
व्हाइट हाउस के पूर्व प्रेस सेक्रेटरी एरी फ्लेचर ने ट्वीटकर इस घटना की जानकारी दी। एनबीसी के मुताबिक देर रात तक यात्रियों और कर्मचारियों को एयरपोर्ट से बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की जा रही।
हालांकि बिना जांच के लोगों को बाहर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा। खौफजदा प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक एक बंदूकधारी ने बेहद भीड़भाड़ वाले एयरपोर्ट में लोगों पर गोली बरसानी शुरू कर दी, जिसके बाद अफरातफरी मच गई।
फ्लेचर ने बताया कि जब वह एयरपोर्ट पर थे, तभी एक बंदूकधारी ने गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। घटनास्थल पर लोग इधर-उधर भागते नजर आए। पुलिस एयरपोर्ट से किसी को जाने नहीं दे रही है। इलाके को कब्जे में ले लिया है। एनबीसी न्यूज ने बताया कि बंदूकधारी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है।
