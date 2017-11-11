बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्मॉग और कोहरे की वजह से 64 ट्रेनें लेट, 14 का समय बदला
ट्रेन
पूरा उत्तर भारत इस वक्त स्मॉग और जहरीली हवा से प्रभावित है। खासतौर पर दिल्ली का सबसे बुरा है। स्मॉग और कोहरे की वजह से ट्रेनें भी प्रभावित हुई हैं। दिल्ली आने वाली 64 ट्रेनें देरी से चल रही हैं, 14 के समय में बदलाव किया गया है जबकि 2 ट्रेनों को रद्द की गई हैं।
बीते गुरुवार स्मॉग और कोहरे के कारण 40 ट्रेनों के परिचालन में देरी हुई थी, जबकि नौ ट्रेनों के समय में बदलाव किया गया था, वहीं 10 को रद्द करना पड़ा था।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
