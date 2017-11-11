Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

स्मॉग और कोहरे की वजह से 64 ट्रेनें लेट, 14 का समय बदला

amarujala.com- Presented By: विकास कुमार

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:04 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
64 trains delayed 14 rescheduled and two cancelled due to smog and fog conditions

ट्रेनPC: File Photo

पूरा उत्तर भारत इस वक्त स्मॉग और जहरीली हवा से प्रभावित है। खासतौर पर दिल्ली का सबसे बुरा है। स्मॉग और कोहरे की वजह से ट्रेनें भी प्रभावित हुई हैं। दिल्ली आने वाली 64 ट्रेनें देरी से चल रही हैं, 14 के समय में बदलाव किया गया है जबकि 2 ट्रेनों को रद्द की गई हैं। 
 

बीते गुरुवार स्मॉग और कोहरे के कारण 40 ट्रेनों के परिचालन में देरी हुई थी, जबकि नौ ट्रेनों के समय में बदलाव किया गया था, वहीं 10 को रद्द करना पड़ा था।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

indian railway fog smog rail ministry

स्पॉटलाइट

रोजाना सोने से पहले पिएं ये जूस, बढ़ी तोंद से जल्द मिल सकता है छुटकारा

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
try this amazing Cucumber Home Remedy and get rid of belly fat

प्रिंसेज लुक में नजर आईं जैकलीन, कलर कॉम्बिनेशन के मुरीद हो जाएंगे आप

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez photo shoot for Elle magazine

रेलवे में 446 पदों पर निकली भर्तियां, ये है आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
North Central Railway Recruitment 2017 Apply Online 446 Job Vacancies

नहीं थमेगा 'स्टार वार्स' का रोमांचक सफर, सीरीज में शामिल होंगी तीन और फिल्में, जानें 5 बड़ी बातें

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson To Make Three More Star War Films

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes

जबर ख़बर

दिल्ली से भी जहरीली है मुरादाबाद और हावड़ा की हवा, नहीं है CPB की नजर
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सरकार ने खुद बताया खिलजी को पद्मावती का प्रेमी, भाजपा के वरिष्ठ एमएलए का आरोप

senior bjp leader joins sanjay leela bhansali in padmavati row
Comio Mobile

Most Read

विश्वकप में पाक से कभी नहीं हारी है टीम इंडिया

WWC17: iMatch Preview India vs Pakistan at derby
  • रविवार, 2 जुलाई 2017
  • +

टेंपो पलटा, मासूम की मौत आठ घायल

tempo collied, innocent dead
  • शनिवार, 1 जुलाई 2017
  • +

करेंसी की किल्लत, लोगों की मुसीबत

currency problem regenrated
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

कोतवाली की जमीन पर बना लिए मकान, फसल बोई

Houses built on the land of Kotwali, Crop Boi
  • शनिवार, 8 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!