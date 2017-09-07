Download App
asha bhosle biography

आशा भोसले

  • Full name

    आशा भोसले

  • Born

    1933-09-08

  • Gender

    Female

  • Occupation

    Playback singer, vocalist

  • Nationality

    Indian

  • Spouse

    गणपत राव भोसले (1949–1960) (separated)

  • Spouse(Sex)

    Male

  • Spouse

    राहुल देव बर्मन (1980–1994) (his death)

  • Spouse(Sex)

    Male

  • Child

    हेमंत भोसले

  • Child(Sex)

    Male

  • Child

    वर्षा भोसले

  • Child(Sex)

    Female

  • Child

    आनंद भोसले

  • Child(Sex)

    Male

  • Parents

    दीनानाथ मंगेशकर (पिता), सेवंती मंगेशकर (मां)

  • Relatives

    लता मंगेशकर (बहन), मीना मंगेशकर (बहन), उषा मंगेशकर (बहन), हृदयनाथ मंगेशकर (भाई), एस डी बर्मन (Father-in-law)
आशा भोसले का जन्म 8 सितम्बर 1933 को महाराष्ट्र के 'सांगली' में हुआ। आशा हिन्दी फिल्मों की मशहूर पार्श्वगायिका हैं। इनके पिता दीनानाथ मंगेशकर प्रसिद्ध गायक एवं नायक थे जिन्होंने शास्त्रीय संगीत की शिक्षा काफी छोटी उम्र मे ही आशा जी को दी। लता मंगेशकर की छोटी बहन आशा ने फिल्मी और गैर फिल्मी लगभग 16 हजार गाने गाये हैं और इनकी आवाज के प्रशंसक पूरी दुनिया में फैले हुए हैं। हिंदी के अलावा उन्होंने मराठी, बंगाली, गुजराती, पंजाबी, भोजपुरी, तमिल, मलयालम, अंग्रेजी और रूसी भाषा के भी अनेक गीत गाए हैं। 

आशा भोंसले ने अपना पहला गीत वर्ष 1948 में फिल्म 'सावन आया'  में गाया। आशा की विशेषता है कि इन्होंने शास्त्रीय संगीत, गजल और पॉप संगीत, हर क्षेत्र में अपनी आवाज का जादू बिखेरा है और एक समान सफलता पाई है। उन्होंने आर डी बर्मन से शादी की थी। 16 वर्ष की उम्र में अपने 31 वर्षीय प्रेमी गणपत राव भोसले (1916-1966) के साथ घर से पलायन कर पारिवारिक इच्छा के विरूद्ध विवाह किया। गणपत राव लता जी के निजी सचिव थे।

यह विवाह असफल रहा। पति एवं उनके भाइयों के बुरे बर्ताव के कारण इस विवाह का अंत हो गया। साल 1960 के आसपास शादी टूटने के बाद आशा जी अपनी मां के घर दो बच्चों और तीसरे गर्भस्थ शिशु (आनंद) के साथ लौट आईं। 1980 में आशा जी ने 'राहुल देव वर्मन' (पंचम) से विवाह किया। यह विवाह आशा जी ने राहुल देव बर्मन के अंतिम सांसो तक सफलतापूर्वक निभाया। इनके तीन बच्चे हैं। साथ ही पांच पौत्र भी हैं। 

संगीत की दुनिया में आशा जी ने कड़ी मेहनत से ये मुकाम हासिल किया जिसके लिए उन्हें कई बड़े पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित किया गया। 7 बार आशा जी को फिल्म फेयर बेस्ट फिमेल प्लेबैक अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। इनमें गरीबो की सुनो...परदे मे रहने दो...पिया तु अब तो आजा...दम मारो दम...होने लगी है रात...चैन से हमको कभी...ये मेरा दिल... गाने शुमार हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्हें साल 1996 में स्पेशल अवॉर्ड और 2001 में फिल्म फेयर लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड से भी नवाजा गया है।

दिल चीज क्या है... और मेरा कुछ सामान... के लिए आशा भोसले को राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। 1997 मई में आशा जी पहली भारतीय गायिका बनी जो 'ग्रेमी अवार्ड' के लिए नामांकित की गईं। इसके साथ ही आशा जी को और भी कई महत्वपूर्ण अवॉर्ड्स से नवाजा गया है। 

आशा भोसले भी हैं प्रियंका की बड़ी फैन, ये तस्वीर है गवाह

asha bhosle tweeted photo with priyanka chopra and praised her
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
अपने टैलेंट के दम पर दुनिया में अलग पहचान बना चुकीं प्रियंका...

एक ऑटोग्राफ से शुरू हुई थी आरडी बर्मन और आशा भोसले की लव स्टोरी, जानें कैसे किया था प्रपोज

rd murman and asha bhosle love story
  • मंगलवार, 27 जून 2017
  • +
आशा ताई का जन्मदिन हो और आरडी बर्मन की याद ना आए ऐसा कैसा हो...

आशा भोसले ने बाबा विश्वनाथ के दरबार में लगाई हाजिरी, सोन‌ू निगम के बारे में कह गईं बड़ी बात

asha bhosle reached kashi vishwnath temple and do pray
  • मंगलवार, 25 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
पार्श्व गायिका पद्मभूषण आशा भोसले ने सोमवार को बाबा विश्वनाथ...

आशा भोसले के सुर में ‘झुमका गिरा रे’ सुन झूम उठा बनारस,देखें तस्वीरें..

asha bhosle sing jhumka gira re in varanasi at sur ganga music festival
  • सोमवार, 24 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
पार्श्व गायिका आशा भोसले मंच पर सिर्फ सम्मान के लिए पहुंची...

काशी पहुंचीं सुरों की मल्लिका आशा भोसले, प्रशंसकों के प्यार से हुईं भावुक

asha bhosle reached varanasi very first time for participate in sur ganga
  • सोमवार, 24 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
पहली बार काशी आई सुरों की मल्लिका पद्मभूषण आशा भोसले रविवार...

ऐसा क्या हुआ जो रियलिटी शो में इमोशनल हो गई आशा भोसले

Asha Bhosle Donates 25 Thousands Each To Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ Contestants
  • गुरुवार, 30 मार्च 2017
  • +
शो पर बतौर स्पेशल गेस्ट पहुंची आशा भोसले बच्चों की कहानी सुन...

सुरों की मल्लिका ने जताई इच्छा, प्रियंका करे उनकी बायोपिक

asha bhosle wish on her birthday
  • शुक्रवार, 9 सितंबर 2016
  • +
सुरों की मल्लिका आशा भोसले ने कहा है कि अगर उनकी जिंदगी पर क...

आशा भोसले के ये 10 गाने जो आज भी हैं सदाबहार

10 best songs of asha bhosle
  • गुरुवार, 8 सितंबर 2016
  • +
आशा भोसले ने गानों पर कुछ ऐसा जादू चलाया है कि उन्हें सुनने...

16 साल की उम्र बहन के पीए से प्यार कर बैठी थीं आशा भोसले, बच्चों की मौत ने किया गमजदा

asha bhosle birthday special story
  • गुरुवार, 8 सितंबर 2016
  • +
सुरों की मल्लिका आशा भोसले को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई। आज आश...

जानिए आशा भोसले के इन गीतों के पीछे का रहस्य

secret behind asha bhosle hit songs
  • सोमवार, 8 सितंबर 2014
  • +
आशा भोसले के जन्मदिन पर जानिए उनके हिट गानों के पीछे की कहान...

पार्श्व गायिका आशा भोसले की बेटी ने की खुदकुशी

asha bhosles daughter varsha commits suicide by shooting herself
  • सोमवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2012
  • +
पार्श्व गायिका आशा भोसले की बेटी वर्षा भोंसले ने सोमवार को ग...

