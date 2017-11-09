Download App
अमेरिका में इन नई ‘तकनीक’ की मदद से खोजा गया दादी मां को

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 06:36 AM IST

ऐसा शायद पहली बार हुआ जब एक औरत को ड्रोन की मदद से खोजा गया। ड्रोन से महिला को खोजने की घटना अमेरिका के नॉर्थ कैरोलिना इलाके में सामने आई। दरअसल अमेरिका के नॉर्थ कैरोलिना इलाके में 81 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला अपने घर से अचानक लापता हो गई थी।
 

हेट क्राइम : अमेरिका में 14 साल के सिख बच्चे पर हमला

हेट क्राइम : अमेरिका में 14 साल के सिख बच्चे पर हमला
अमेरिका में रंगभेद और हेट क्राइम का शिकार एक 14 साल का सिख बच्चा हुआ है। अमेरिका की राजधानी वॉशिंगटन में 14 साल के छोटे बच्चे को उसके ही साथियों ने पीटा।
