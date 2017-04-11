आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

आठ साल की बच्ची समेत तीन की मौत, कातिल कौन?

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ कैलिफोर्निया

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 08:55 PM IST

अमेरिका के कैलिफोर्निया में प्राइमरी स्कूल में फायरिंग की घटना हुई। गोलीबारी की इस वारदात में आठ साल की बच्ची और टीचर समेत तीन की मौत हो गई।

LiveConversation

Also View

आतंकी हमले से दहला स्टॉकहोम, तीन की मौत

आतंकी हमले से दहला स्टॉकहोम, तीन की मौत
स्वीडन की राजधानी स्टॉकहोम एक ट्रक भीड़ को रौंदते हुए एक डिपार्टमेंट स्टोर में घुस गया। स्वीडन के पीएम स्टीफन लोफवेन ने इसे साफ तौर पर आतंकी हमला करार दिया है। हमला जिस जगह पर हुआ वहां से भारतीय दूतावास महज 200 मीटर की दूरी पर है।
Related Videos
कुदरत ही नहीं साइंस का भी अजूबा है बाली का तनाह लोत मंदिर
इंटरनेशनल

कुदरत ही नहीं साइंस का भी अजूबा है बाली का तनाह लोत मंदिर

आठ साल की बच्ची समेत तीन की मौत, कातिल कौन?
नेशनल

आठ साल की बच्ची समेत तीन की मौत, कातिल कौन?

आठ साल की बच्ची समेत तीन की मौत, कातिल कौन?
नेशनल

आठ साल की बच्ची समेत तीन की मौत, कातिल कौन?

कुदरत ही नहीं साइंस का भी अजूबा है बाली का तनाह लोत मंदिर
इंटरनेशनल

कुदरत ही नहीं साइंस का भी अजूबा है बाली का तनाह लोत मंदिर

Most Viewed

सरकार बदली तो पूर्व मंत्री पर भड़क गया सिपाही
Trending

Googly गुरू : IPL 10 : MATCH 09 : दिल्ली के खुले भाग, आईपीएल 10 की पहला मैच जीता
Featured

बिल्ली का बच्चा बचाने के लिए लगाई जान की बाजी
Citizen Journalist

अपने आस पास किसी घटना का विडियो या फोटो शेयर कीजिए हमारे साथ जिसे हम दिखाएंगे अमर उजाला टीवी पर

Whatsapp करें09582219931 इस तरह करें वाट्सएप
वाइरल वीडियो

जरा सा निशाना चूके तो गई वालंटयिर की जान..
वाइरल वीडियो

घोड़े पे चढ़े दूल्हे का ऐसा डांस पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा!
वाइरल वीडियो

ट्रेन कुचलकर निकल जाती, उससे पहले ही आ गया ये देवदूत!
X
LiveConversation
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿