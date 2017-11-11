Download App
ये हैं सऊदी अरब की सबसे मॉडर्न राजकुमारी, नहीं पहनतीं हिजाब

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:58 AM IST

सऊदी अरब की महिलाओं के बारे में सोचने पर काले हिजाब या बुरके में लिपटी महिला की तस्वीर जहन में आती है। लेकिन सऊदी के शाही परिवार की सबसे मॉडर्न प्रिंसेज की खूबसूरती, बेबाकी और हिजाब से उनका परहेज आपको हैरान कर देगा। इतना ही नहीं इन्होंने वहां की हर रूढ़िवादी सोच को  बदलने की हरसंभव कोशिश भी करती आ रही है। देखिए कौन है सऊदी जैसे देश में अपनी मर्जी से चलने वली ये राजकुमारी।
 

दुनियाभर को मिसाइलों से धमकी देने वाले किम जोंग के दिमाग मे चलता क्या है। अमरिकी राष्ट्रपति को धमकाने वाला किम जोंग सोचता क्या है। आज हमारी इस खास पेशकश में देखिए किम जोंग के दिमाग की स्कैनिंग
