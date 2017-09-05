Download App
चीन को ‘समझाने’ के बाद म्यांमार पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, भव्य स्वागत हुआ

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:23 PM IST

चीन में ब्रिक्स देशों की बैठक के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपनी तीन दिन की यात्रा पर म्यांमार पहुंच गए। म्यांमार पहुंचने पर पीएम मोदी को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया साथ ही पीएम मोदी ने म्यांमार के राष्ट्रपति तिन क्वां के साथ मुलाकात भी की।
 

मोदी-जिनपिंग की मुलाकात में बनी शांति बनाए रखने पर सहमति

मोदी-जिनपिंग की मुलाकात में बनी शांति बनाए रखने पर सहमति
BRICS सम्मेलन में मंगलवार को भारत के प्रधानमंत्री और चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के बीच मुलाकात हुई। करीब एक घंटे तक चली इस मुलाकात में हांलाकि डोकलाम मुद्दे पर कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई
