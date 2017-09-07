Download App
भारत और म्यांमार के रिश्ते की अहम वजह हैं ये पांच ‘B’

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 09:04 AM IST

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने म्यांमार के यांगून में भारतीयों को संबोधित करते हुए भारत-म्यांमार के रिश्तों के बारे में काफी रोचक जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत और म्यांमार के रिश्तों का आधार  पांच ‘बी’ हैं। 

कौन हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, क्या है पूरा मामला?
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक तरफ जहां रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों के पलायन पर चिंता जताई है तो दूसरी तरफ शांती बहाली के लिए हर मुमकिन कोशिश करने का आश्वासन भी दिया है। हमारी इस खास रिपोर्ट में देखिए कौन हैं रोहिंग्या मुससमान और क्या है ये पूरा मामला?
