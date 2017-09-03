Download App
क्या है किम जोंग का इरादा? एक और हाइड्रोजन बम का किया परिक्षण

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 03:52 PM IST

दुनिया पर किम जोंग नाम का एक खतरा लगातार मंडरा रहा है। एक के बाद एक मिसाइल और बमों का परिक्षण कर नॉर्थ कोरिया दुनिया को धमका रहा है। अभ खबर आ रही है कि नॉर्थ कोरिया ने एक और हाइड्रोजन बम का परिक्षण किया है।
 

क्या है किम जोंग का इरादा? एक और हाइड्रोजन बम का किया परिक्षण

Your Story has been saved!