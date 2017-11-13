Download App
सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट में जुर्माना दे देकर दिवालिया हुआ ये 'संन्यासी'

अंकुर श्रीवास्तव, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:47 PM IST

योग को विदेशियों तक ले जानेवाले रामदेव पहले शख्स नहीं हैं। योगगुरु रामदेव से पहले 80 और 90 के दशक में एक शख्स अमेरिका पहुंचा और वहां उसने विदेशियों को योग की बजाय योगा सिखाया। और, अपने इस विशेष तरह के योगा को उसने नाम दिया ‘हॉट योगा’। इसी हॉट योगा की वजह से अब ये शख्स दिवालिया होने की कगार पर खड़ा है। कौन है ये बंदा और क्या है ये पूरा मामला देखिए इस खास रिपोर्ट में।

