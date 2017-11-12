Download App
बांग्लादेश के पहले हिंदू चीफ जस्टिस को इसलिए देना पड़ा इस्तीफा

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:28 AM IST

लंबे समय से बांग्लादेश सरकार के निशाने पर रहे पहले हिंदू मुख्य न्यायाधीश सुरेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा ने आखिरकार इस्तीफा दे दिया। उनके इस्तीफे की पीछे की वजह क्या है और कौन हैं सुरेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा। इस रिपोर्ट में आपको दिखाते हैं।
 

